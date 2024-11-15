News
How graphite in Expol Black helps deliver effective underfloor insulation in colder climates
The graphite particles in Expol Black underfloor insulation reflect and absorb radiant energy, increasing the insulation...
Seven exceptional features that make Geofoam polystyrene blocks ideal for roads and bridges
GeofoamX EPS blocks are ideal for civil engineering applications, including road construction and bridge abutments, due ...
EPS and XPS foam: Know the difference
Expanded polystyrene (EPS) and extruded polystyrene (XPS) are both made from the same raw material, but where they diffe...
How new homes can achieve 7-star NatHERS energy ratings with Foamex StyroTherm XPS
By enhancing the slab's ability to resist heat flow, StyroTherm XPS sheets effectively reduce the energy required for he...
Polyfoam’s new facility underscores commitment to recycling and environmental stewardship
Polyfoam has set up a new production facility in Westbury, Tasmania that will focus on the recycling and circularity of ...
Video: The sustainability of expanded polystyrene
Discover how EPS, made of 98% air, stands at the forefront of packaging and insulation solutions, driving the circular e...
Foamex takes another step towards sustainability as a member of StyroCycle
Through StyroCycle, and its network of drop-off bins, households and small businesses now have a genuine option to respo...
Foamex supports Moomba Birdman Rally competitor raising funds for melanoma research
Peter’s craft utilised Foamex Styroboard XPS, which is lightweight, easy to work with, easy to transport and moisture re...
Adelaide Zoo Light Creatures made with Foamex’s EPE foam create a buzz
Translucent EPE foam sheets from The Foamex Group were integral to the creation of an imaginative evening outdoor art in...
