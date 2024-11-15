Logo
The Foamex Group
The Foamex Group
Structural Insulation, Internal Walls & Ceilings, Flooring, External Wall Materials, Landscaping & Outdoor, Drainage, Waste & Water Management
News
How graphite in Expol Black helps deliver effective underfloor insulation in colder climates
How graphite in Expol Black helps deliver effective underfloor insulation in colder climates

The graphite particles in Expol Black underfloor insulation reflect and absorb radiant energy, increasing the insulation...

GeoFoamX EPS blocks
Seven exceptional features that make Geofoam polystyrene blocks ideal for roads and bridges

GeofoamX EPS blocks are ideal for civil engineering applications, including road construction and bridge abutments, due ...

Foamex XPS Foam
EPS and XPS foam: Know the difference

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) and extruded polystyrene (XPS) are both made from the same raw material, but where they diffe...

How new homes can achieve 7-star NatHERS energy ratings with Foamex StyroTherm XPS
How new homes can achieve 7-star NatHERS energy ratings with Foamex StyroTherm XPS

By enhancing the slab's ability to resist heat flow, StyroTherm XPS sheets effectively reduce the energy required for he...

Polyfoam’s new facility underscores commitment to recycling and environmental stewardship
Polyfoam’s new facility underscores commitment to recycling and environmental stewardship

Polyfoam has set up a new production facility in Westbury, Tasmania that will focus on the recycling and circularity of ...

Video: The sustainability of expanded polystyrene
Video: The sustainability of expanded polystyrene

Discover how EPS, made of 98% air, stands at the forefront of packaging and insulation solutions, driving the circular e...

Foamex takes another step towards sustainability as a member of StyroCycle
Foamex takes another step towards sustainability as a member of StyroCycle

Through StyroCycle, and its network of drop-off bins, households and small businesses now have a genuine option to respo...

Foamex supports Moomba Birdman Rally competitor raising funds for melanoma research
Foamex supports Moomba Birdman Rally competitor raising funds for melanoma research

Peter’s craft utilised Foamex Styroboard XPS, which is lightweight, easy to work with, easy to transport and moisture re...

Adelaide Zoo Light Creatures made with Foamex’s EPE foam create a buzz
Adelaide Zoo Light Creatures made with Foamex’s EPE foam create a buzz

Translucent EPE foam sheets from The Foamex Group were integral to the creation of an imaginative evening outdoor art in...

Resources
Videos
Foamex EPS Specialty Foams

SPASA POOL AND SPA EXPO 2017

Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Foamex Revesby 31 Mavis St

1300 283 626
Display AddressCoolaroo, VIC

Foamex Coolaroo 430 Barry Rd

1300 283 626
Office AddressTINGALPA, QLD

Polyfoam (Brisbane) 43 Proprietary St

07 3390 8955
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Foamex Edinburgh North 15 Peachey Rd

1300 283 626
Office AddressGepps Cross, SA

Foamex SA 8 - 10 Waldaree St

08 8349 9919
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

Foamex Bayswater North 31 - 33 Gatwick Rd

1300 283 626
Office AddressSomerton, VIC

Foamex Somerton 17/21 Freight Dr

1300 283 626
