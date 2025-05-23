Logo
Knauf Stratopanel Ceiling
Stratopanel acoustic ceiling system

Stratopanel is the ideal solution for noise absorption treatment and is available in a number of stylish designs for creative freedom. The perfect balance of functional and aesthetics, allowing architects to design with flexibility and confidence, creating monolithic and seamless internal spaces.

Overview
Description

Noise can impede concentration, healing and learning. The Knauf Stratopanel Ceiling System is the ideal solution for noise absorption and in recent CSIRO tests achieved up to 0.90 NRC. If you need maximum sound absorption for your next school, healthcare or commercial project, choose the system precisely engineered for acoustic performance and design flexibility.

Stratopanel has been engineered with Cleaneo air purifying technology, reducing the impact of internal in-air pollutants.

Designed, manufactured and tested with Knauf approved components and accessories including Knauf Insulation and RONDO Keylock Suspension Ceiling System and Furring Channels, the Knauf Stratopanel ceiling system is precisely engineered for acoustic performance and design flexibility.

  • Excellent sound absorption properties provide superior acoustic comfort
  • Continuous perforations create a seamless appearance
  • Easy application with UFF edge as standard
  • Truly complete monolithic acoustic ceiling system with access panels, end caps and accessories
  • Unique built-in air purifying CLEANEO Technology that removes odours and airborne pollutants; helping to improve the overall air quality

Downloads
Brochure
Stratopanel Ceiling Range

2.55 MB

Download
Technical Document
Stratopanel Product Datasheet

822.53 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
