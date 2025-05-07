Gyprock Soundchek combines superior acoustic performance, resistance to soft and hard body impact and high recycled content. Soundchek has a highly dense core to increase its sound transmission performance with heavy-duty facing material providing a higher level of soft and hard body impact.

Gyprock Soundchek is an Australian made, GECA certified plasterboard and is specifically designed to meet the highest standards. Available in both 10mm and 13mm thickness and easily identifiable by the yellow colour of the face paper.

Soundchek 10mm

Application: Gyprock Soundchek 10mm plasterboard is suitable for residential spaces to create quiet zones and reduce disturbances. Suitable for use in residential walls and ceilings with ideal use in areas including, bedrooms, nurseries, laundries and for ceilings between storeys.

Soundchek 13mm

Application: Gyprock Soundchek 13mm plasterboard is suitable for commercial projects where noise transfer from surrounding high-traffic areas is a concern. Suitable for use in commercial walls and ceilings with ideal use in areas including, meeting rooms, intertenancy walls in multi-residential developments, acoustic bulkheads and shafts.