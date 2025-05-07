Logo
Soundchek: Superior acoustic performance

Last Updated on 07 May 2025

Gyprock Soundchek has a specially formulated dense core, durable facing material and is GECA certified, providing peace of mind that your space is quiet, tough and sustainable. Soundchek is available in 10mm and 13mm thicknesses, making Soundchek ideal for both residential and commercial spaces. 

  • Product checkEnhanced acoustic performance
  • Product checkImpact resistant
  • Product checkEnvironmentally responsible
Overview
Description

Gyprock Soundchek combines superior acoustic performance, resistance to soft and hard body impact and high recycled content. Soundchek has a highly dense core to increase its sound transmission performance with heavy-duty facing material providing a higher level of soft and hard body impact.

Gyprock Soundchek is an Australian made, GECA certified plasterboard and is specifically designed to meet the highest standards. Available in both 10mm and 13mm thickness and easily identifiable by the yellow colour of the face paper. 

Soundchek 10mm

Application: Gyprock Soundchek 10mm plasterboard is suitable for residential spaces to create quiet zones and reduce disturbances. Suitable for use in residential walls and ceilings with ideal use in areas including, bedrooms, nurseries, laundries and for ceilings between storeys. 

Soundchek 13mm

Application: Gyprock Soundchek 13mm plasterboard is suitable for commercial projects where noise transfer from surrounding high-traffic areas is a concern.  Suitable for use in commercial walls and ceilings with ideal use in areas including, meeting rooms, intertenancy walls in multi-residential developments, acoustic bulkheads and shafts. 

Gyprock Soundchek Data Sheet

Make Your House A Home: A Building & Renovating Guide

GECA Certificate Plasterboard Products

