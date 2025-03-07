Smartbric: An innovative ventilated rainscreen brick facade system

Smartbric by Fairview is an innovative Ventilated Rainscreen Brick Facade System which ingeniously incorporates the option of a grouted classic brick facing or a modern rapid mortar-less brick facing in combination with either a unique mounting track or universal rail option to deliver a versatile natural looking masonry facade solution.​

The Smartbric System has been tested to AS4284 and developed for quick, smart and simple installation by skilled tradesmen rather than only a traditionally specialised bricklayer. ​

​The choice between a grouted or mortarless shadow look provides design flexibility and aesthetic fluidity.

Smartbric meets the necessary requirements of the National Construction Code (NCC) of Australia, is durable, weather resistant, non-combustible and structurally sound for its intended applications, being residential medium density buildings and fit outs.

KEY BENEFITS

NON-COMBUSTIBLE:

Smartbric units are made from vitrified clay or concrete and are inherently non-combustible. Each clay brick is individually tested during the firing process.

DESIGN FLEXIBLITY:

Available in a range of striking colours, both traditional and contemporary brick finishings, the universal Smartbric Track and Rail System allows for a mix and match approach, which provides a highly customisable solution and aesthetic fluidity.

EXPRESS INSTALLATION:

Smartbric utilises a unique eco-system design of the sub-system which allows for a simple and intuitive installation.

LOW MAINTENANCE:

The Smartbric Rainscreen Facade System requires low to no maintenance, maintaining its aesthetic appearance for many decades. In the case of a necessary brick facing exchange or replacement, this is easy to do with Smartbric Rapid.

DURABILITY ASSURANCE:

Smartbric's lifetime is extended due to the ventilated rainscreen's internal air cavity which remains dry and removes condensation, precipitation and atmospheric moisture in a natural way, keeping the material dry and improves durability.

RELIABLE:

Trusted supplier with product in stock means you can be confident in your timeframes, with deadlines met and the Fairview service throughout the process.

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY:

Smartbric is developed in compliance with all requirements for environmental safety and is made from natural raw or high content recycled materials. The rainscreen system additionally favours both thermal control and energy saving of the building.