SlideLine M sliding door system

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2022

Hettich fittings for bottom running sliding doors are tried and proven performers. Sliding doors are the ideal solution for revealing all cabinet contents anywhere in the home and office. Unobstructed access to contents, doors do not intrude into the room when they are open. Doors move easily and quietly and close reliably too.

Convenience from Hettich

SlideLine M provides the capability of combining open and closed sections in furniture. The 1-track, close fitting sliding door system functions as a practical design element on living room wall units, shelf systems, kitchen wall units and bathroom furniture. Two doors running across each other can be guided by a single profile. The optional Silent System is integrated to leave it hidden out of view and the activation point can be positioned wherever chosen.

Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
