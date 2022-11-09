SlideLine M sliding door system

Hettich fittings for bottom running sliding doors are tried and proven performers. Sliding doors are the ideal solution for revealing all cabinet contents anywhere in the home and office. Unobstructed access to contents, doors do not intrude into the room when they are open. Doors move easily and quietly and close reliably too.

Convenience from Hettich

SlideLine M provides the capability of combining open and closed sections in furniture. The 1-track, close fitting sliding door system functions as a practical design element on living room wall units, shelf systems, kitchen wall units and bathroom furniture. Two doors running across each other can be guided by a single profile. The optional Silent System is integrated to leave it hidden out of view and the activation point can be positioned wherever chosen.