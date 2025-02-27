Sintered Collection porcelain: Reimagined
The Sintered Collection is Smartstone's new surface range that elevates the qualities of traditional porcelain to an entirely new level by delivering superior durability, advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced natural-stone aesthetics. Innovative Smartstone porcelain is created using a 'sintering' process which replicates millions of years of the earth's metamorphic processes by combining advanced technology with natural fusion techniques.
- Exceptional performance. Indoors and out.
- Natural stone style. Sophisticated aesthetic.
- Trusted quality. Affordable luxury.
Overview
What is the Smartstone Sintered Collection?
Intense heat and immense pressure (30,000 tons) bind natural minerals to create an ultra-compact, extra-durable material that delivers exceptional performance, during both the fabrication and installation stages.
The Smartstone porcelain difference
The Sintered Collection offers a comprehensive benchtop solution, combining technology, quality, value, guaranteed supply, aesthetic precision, performance and compliance. Being a porcelain product, the Smartstone Sintered Collection is excluded from the definition of engineered stone' under WorkSafe guidelines, making it fully compliant with Commonwealth government legislation.
Unlike engineered stone, Smartstone sintered porcelain is a 100% natural material which contains no metal compounds or resins as binders.
With 100% UV stability and zero porosity, the versatile Sintered Collection can be used for endless applications for Australian interiors and the great outdoors.
Collections
Smartstone sintered surfaces sit in one of three colour-coded price points, from Pure (the most affordable range), to Classic and Deluxe. Pricing is determined by the complexity of each stone’s manufacture; every surface is of equal, premium quality.
Pure
A cost-effective range of neutral staples, including the purest white and black.
Classic
Superb interpretations of versatile natural stones with refined veining.
Deluxe
Incredibly precise recreations of rare and visually striking veined stones.
New South Wales Office 29 Henderson St02 9556 6090
Queensland Office 60 Blanck St07 5549 9700
South Australia Office 57 Barnes Avenue08 8113 6000
Victoria Office 25 Westpark Dr03 9394 3120
Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge08 9494 0100