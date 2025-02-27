Logo
Sintered Collection porcelain: Reimagined

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

The Sintered Collection is Smartstone's new surface range that elevates the qualities of traditional porcelain to an entirely new level by delivering superior durability, advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced natural-stone aesthetics. Innovative Smartstone porcelain is created using a 'sintering' process which replicates millions of years of the earth's metamorphic processes by combining advanced technology with natural fusion techniques.

  • Product checkExceptional performance. Indoors and out.
  • Product checkNatural stone style. Sophisticated aesthetic.
  • Product checkTrusted quality. Affordable luxury.
Overview
Description

What is the Smartstone Sintered Collection?

The Sintered Collection is Smartstone's new surface range that elevates the qualities of traditional porcelain to an entirely new level by delivering superior durability, advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhanced natural-stone aesthetics.

Innovative Smartstone porcelain is created using a 'sintering' process which replicates millions of years of the earth's metamorphic processes by combining advanced technology with natural fusion techniques.

Intense heat and immense pressure (30,000 tons) bind natural minerals to create an ultra-compact, extra-durable material that delivers exceptional performance, during both the fabrication and installation stages.

The Smartstone porcelain difference

The Sintered Collection offers a comprehensive benchtop solution, combining technology, quality, value, guaranteed supply, aesthetic precision, performance and compliance. Being a porcelain product, the Smartstone Sintered Collection is excluded from the definition of engineered stone' under WorkSafe guidelines, making it fully compliant with Commonwealth government legislation.

Unlike engineered stone, Smartstone sintered porcelain is a 100% natural material which contains no metal compounds or resins as binders.

With 100% UV stability and zero porosity, the versatile Sintered Collection can be used for endless applications for Australian interiors and the great outdoors.

Collections

Smartstone sintered surfaces sit in one of three colour-coded price points, from Pure (the most affordable range), to Classic and Deluxe. Pricing is determined by the complexity of each stone’s manufacture; every surface is of equal, premium quality.

Pure

A cost-effective range of neutral staples, including the purest white and black.

Classic

Superb interpretations of versatile natural stones with refined veining.

Deluxe

Incredibly precise recreations of rare and visually striking veined stones.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Smartstone Sintered Collection Porcelain Fact Sheet

2.05 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Smartstone Sintered Collection Product Brochure

42.54 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

New South Wales Office 29 Henderson St

02 9556 6090
Display AddressOrmeau, QLD

Queensland Office 60 Blanck St

07 5549 9700
Display AddressMarleston, SA

South Australia Office 57 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Victoria Office 25 Westpark Dr

03 9394 3120
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge

08 9494 0100
