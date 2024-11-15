Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Smartstone
Smartstone

FlooringFinishesKitchens
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Calacatta Lusso and Cemento Bianco
Show-stopping kitchen in display home redefines luxury with Smartstone sintered surfaces

With the sintered surface as centrepiece in an open plan dining and living area, the kitchen redefines modern luxury wit...

Smartstone The Apuan Alps Calacatta Marble
New Smartstone collection recreates prized Italian marble Calacatta in sintered stone

Recognising the aesthetic significance and the aspiration of many to have marble kitchen benchtops for their homes, Smar...

Resources
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

New South Wales Office 29 Henderson St

02 9556 6090
Display AddressOrmeau, QLD

Queensland Office 60 Blanck St

07 5549 9700
Display AddressMarleston, SA

South Australia Office 57 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Victoria Office 25 Westpark Dr

03 9394 3120
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge

08 9494 0100
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap