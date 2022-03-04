Createx: Provide superior acoustic comfort

Createx with CAPT’AIR® technology brings a breath of fresh air to wall and acoustic ceiling linings. Delivering excellent acoustic performance, stunning aesthetics and CAPT’AIR® air cleaning properties, Createx is the smart choice for for all commercial and some residential applications.

Manufactured with high quality, ultra-sharp perforations in a variety of continuous perforated patterns for a seamless finish, Createx meets the high level of acoustic performance required for commercial public areas such as offices, shopping centres, airports, schools, hospitals, conference halls, lecture theatres and libraries.

Once installed, the CAPT’AIR® technology in createx actively works to decompose formaldehyde emissions found in the air. This results in a safer environment for any space where Createx is installed.

Application:

Createx is used for internal wall and ceiling lining applications where control of sound absorption and reverberation time is required. It is ideal for ceilings in large rooms with hard surfaces such as school halls, open plan living areas and home theatres.

Key Benefits: