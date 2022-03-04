Creason: Superior acoustics

Creason is part of Siniat’s range of acoustic plasterboard. creason offers great acoustic performance with beautiful aesthetics and incorporates CAPT’AIR® technology for improved indoor air quality.

Creason is ideal for use in a range of internal applications where controlling the sound reverberation time is required in areas such as offices, shopping centres, airports, schools, hospitals, conference halls, lecture theatres and libraries. Creason can also be installed in residential ceilings to provide noise absorption in open plan living areas and home theatres. creason can also be used at the top of internal walls (above traffic areas) where control of sound absorption and reverberation time is required.

The acoustic performance of creason is achieved through a combination of sound diffusion (reflected sound energy is spread out) and sound absorption (sound energy is removed as it travels through the perforation holes and acoustic fleece backing).

Additional optional insulation improves the sound absorption. The result is a high quality sound experience with excellent speech intelligibility.

The Creason range is installed like regular plasterboard.

Application

Creason is mostly used in ceilings but it can also be used on the top of internal walls (above traffic areas) where control of sound absorption and reverberation time is required. It is ideal for ceilings in large rooms with hard surfaces such as school halls, open plan living areas and home theatres.

Key benefits: