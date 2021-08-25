Silentstep Premium is a high-performance acoustic carpet underlay, comprising of a flexible mass-loaded barrier fused onto high-density premium foam underlay. The combination of these two products allows Silentstep to reduce the transmission impact-generated noise such as footfall, and airborne noise such as speech.

Silentstep Premium was developed to meet market noise reduction requirements in multistorey living, commercial, automotive and marine markets. Simple to cut and lay, it offers excellent support, and a firm cushioned base for all types of carpet applications. It is ideally suited for lightweight flooring constructions such as timber and marine applications, where fibreglass and composite floor panels are used.

When laying carpet over a floor constructed using lightweight timber and joists, typical standard underlay only reduces impact noise and offers little effect in reducing the transmission of airborne noise. Silentstep can significantly reduce both impact and airborne noise transfer through a floor system. This means that noise generated from speech and electronic audio technologies, such as radio and television, can be reduced along with noise generated by an impact such as footfall.

Silentstep Premium products are environmentally safe, contain no ozone-depleting substances and comply with European and Australian standards for Volatile Organic Compound emissions.