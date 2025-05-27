Logo
Knauf Shaftwall Elevator
Knauf Shaftwall Elevator

Shaftwall™: Fire-rated systems for shafts in high-rise buildings

Knauf Shaftwall™ Systems deliver NCC-compliant fire and acoustic protection for vertical shafts in high-rise buildings. Lightweight and moisture-resistant, they offer durable, one-sided installation for elevators, stairwells, and service risers.

  • Product checkFire and acoustic compliance
  • Product checkEfficient, one-sided installation
  • Product checkMoisture and mould resistance
Overview
Description

Shaftwall™ Systems provide fire-rated, lightweight wall solutions for vertical shafts in high-rise buildings. They are designed to safely house critical electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic services while preventing fire spread between floors.

Features and Benefits:
Fire Performance: Tested by CSIRO and BRANZ, meeting NCC Fire Resistance Level (FRL) and impact requirements.

Acoustic Compliance: Reduces noise from elevators and services for enhanced occupant comfort.

Moisture and Mould Resistant: Includes water-resistant and mould-resistant plasterboard options for wet areas.

Fast and Cost-Effective: Built from one side with lightweight materials, streamlining installation and reducing costs.

Durable and Versatile: Resists impact, deflection, and dynamic pressure for long-lasting performance.

Applications:  Ideal for high-rise construction, these systems are used for elevator shafts, stairwells, and service riser enclosures. They are suitable for wet areas, habitable spaces, and non-habitable spaces, ensuring reliability and compliance in modern building projects.

