Shadowclad: Plywood wall cladding panels

Shadowclad® plywood cladding panels offer contemporary plywood solutions for interior and exterior applications. Made from Radiata pine veneers, Shadowclad maintains the natural beauty and warmth of real wood.

Features & benefits:

Offer impact resistance

Lightweight and easy to install

Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA) & JAS-ANZ (Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand) certified



Available in a textured or grooved profile, the surface of each Shadowclad plywood panel has a rough sawn, textured finish to help diffuse UV rays for exterior environments and creates depth for visual appeal in interior spaces.

Shadowclad Ultra features a factory applied exterior grade performance coating on the panel face and edges, which means the panels can be top coated on site, eliminating the need for expensive and time consuming wet primers.

All Shadowclad panels are nominally 12 mm thick and are 1,216 mm wide (for 1,200 mm cover) and 2,440 mm or 2,745 mm long. The panels are H3 treated with a clear, non-corrosive Light Organic Solvent Preservative (LOSP) treatment, which protects the surface against rot and insect infestation.

The panels are offered in four profiles – Shadowclad Natural Texture, Shadowclad Natural Groove, Shadowclad Ultra Texture and Shadowclad Ultra Groove.