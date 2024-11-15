Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Carter Holt Harvey Plywood Logo
Carter Holt Harvey Plywood

StructuralFlooringInternal Walls & Ceilings
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
CHH Ecoply Plyfloor Grove Group Modular Buildings
Ecoply Plyfloor ticks the boxes in Grove Group modular buildings for Education

With over twenty years’ experience, the Grove Group are specialists when it comes to modular and relocatable buildings. ...

Ecoply Building Sustainability Plywood
Building sustainably in plywood

Many Government and Tier 1 construction projects now have targets in terms of sustainability and social procurement – wi...

Resources
Contact
Display AddressHeidelberg, VIC

Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia Unit 8B, Level 1, 17 Burgundy Street

1800 338 463
Display AddressHeidelberg, VIC

Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia PO Box PO Box 348

1800 338 463
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap