Shadowclad Plywood Panels
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017
Overview
With a diverse usability for primarily exterior bracing and decorative purposes, the Shadowclad plywood panels from ForestOne offers strength and durability.
Able to withstand the elements, the bonded sheets are treated with a preservative to provide long-term protection from decay
- Decorative interior and exterior cladding
- Residential and commercial buildings
- Resorts and hotels
- Stables and agricultural buildings
- Premium industrial structures
- High impact cladding/lining for public areas
The cost effectiveness of Shadowclad comes from the reduced labour and paint costs as the cladding has a preprimed finish. It is also lightweight and easy to handle on-site for an easy installation process.
Available in both a Grooved and Textured finish, these decorative boards are viable options for residential, commercial and industrial buildings
- Bracing as well as cladding
- Decorative
- Strong
- Resists impact and heavy blows
- No special tools required
- Permanent (marine) glue bond
- Preservative treated against decay
- Good thermal and sound insulation
- Can be curved
- Quick and easy to use
- Real timber cladding
- Can be used in specific structural designs
The Shadowclad plywood panels from ForestOne are natural, renewable and sustainable making them the most ecofriendly and responsible form of wooden cladding. They also comply with the Building Code of Australia 2010, they are the ideal building material for all external decorative and bracing purposes.