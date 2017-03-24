With a diverse usability for primarily exterior bracing and decorative purposes, the Shadowclad plywood panels from ForestOne offers strength and durability.

Able to withstand the elements, the bonded sheets are treated with a preservative to provide long-term protection from decay

Decorative interior and exterior cladding

Residential and commercial buildings

Resorts and hotels

Stables and agricultural buildings

Premium industrial structures

High impact cladding/lining for public areas

The cost effectiveness of Shadowclad comes from the reduced labour and paint costs as the cladding has a preprimed finish. It is also lightweight and easy to handle on-site for an easy installation process.

Available in both a Grooved and Textured finish, these decorative boards are viable options for residential, commercial and industrial buildings

Bracing as well as cladding

Decorative

Strong

Resists impact and heavy blows

No special tools required

Permanent (marine) glue bond

Preservative treated against decay

Good thermal and sound insulation

Can be curved

Quick and easy to use

Real timber cladding

Can be used in specific structural designs

The Shadowclad plywood panels from ForestOne are natural, renewable and sustainable making them the most ecofriendly and responsible form of wooden cladding. They also comply with the Building Code of Australia 2010, they are the ideal building material for all external decorative and bracing purposes.