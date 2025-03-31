Seismic wall and ceiling systems

Rondo has developed industry leading seismic systems covering our KEY-LOCK® and DUO® ceiling systems as well as our Steel Stud Drywall Framing System with every element designed to work together and tailored to suit your projects seismic requirement.

Every component has been designed and extensively tested at Rondo and an independent laboratory in New Zealand by our seismic research team.

The Seismic Systems are available for the following systems:

Rondo KEY-LOCK ® Concealed Suspended Ceiling Systems

Rondo DUO® Exposed Grid Ceiling System

Rondo Steel Stud and Track Drywall Framing System

Features & Benefits:

Complete wall and ceiling seismic system

Strong enough to resist lateral forces during an earthquake

Will limit the structural damage of the system

Accommodates differential movements resulting from inter-storey movements

Helps support critical services after an earthquake and prevent tiles and lining boards from dislodging and blocking evacuation paths

Helps protect the safety of building occupants

These systems meet the following Australian/New Zealand standards and code requirements: