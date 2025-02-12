SAS750: Tailored Linear Ceilings for bold, bespoke spaces
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025
Overview
Part of SAS International's Linear Metal Ceilings range, SAS750, is a popular product that fosters dynamic and impactful design along with practical considerations such as access and service integration.
The SAS750 linear metal ceiling system that helps bring together natures natural wood tones and modern design. It offers specifiers numerous design features such as curves and waveforms, as well as horizontal, vertical and interior mounting.
- Suitable for both interior and exterior applications.
- Available in multiple PPC, powder-coat and woodgrain finishes.
- Full services and lighting integration.
- Can accommodate a wide range of bespoke profile shapes, sizes and waveforms, all available on request.
- Longer continuous runs can be achieved through splices.
- Sustaunability certifications: Global Greentag and Cradle to Cradle V4.0.