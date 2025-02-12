Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
SAS International Logo
SAS International Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Gallery
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby 4of17
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby 5of17
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby 7of17
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 6of9
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 7of9
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 8of9
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 9of9
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Gallery
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby 4of17
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby 5of17
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby 7of17
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 6of9
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 7of9
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 8of9
SAS SAS750 101 Miller St Lobby Before Angles 9of9

SAS750: Tailored Linear Ceilings for bold, bespoke spaces

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025

Part of SAS International's Linear Metal Ceilings range, SAS750, is a popular product that fosters dynamic and impactful design along with practical considerations such as access and service integration. The SAS750 linear metal ceiling system that helps bring together natures natural wood tones and modern design.

Overview
Description

Part of SAS International's Linear Metal Ceilings range, SAS750, is a popular product that fosters dynamic and impactful design along with practical considerations such as access and service integration.

The SAS750 linear metal ceiling system that helps bring together natures natural wood tones and modern design. It offers specifiers numerous design features such as curves and waveforms, as well as horizontal, vertical and interior mounting.

  • Suitable for both interior and exterior applications.
  • Available in multiple PPC, powder-coat and woodgrain finishes.
  • Full services and lighting integration.
  • Can accommodate a wide range of bespoke profile shapes, sizes and waveforms, all available on request.
  • Longer continuous runs can be achieved through splices.
  • Sustaunability certifications: Global Greentag and Cradle to Cradle V4.0.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SAS Metal Ceiling Brochure

42.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SAS SAS750 Product Brochure

4.24 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

SAS International Australia Level 7 23-25 O’Connell St

02 8823 0000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap