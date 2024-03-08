Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
SAS International Logo
SAS International Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings Coworking Space
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings Space Co Eagle Street Main Area
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings Space Co Eagle Street High Chairs
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings With Study Table
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings Coworking Space
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings Space Co Eagle Street Main Area
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings Space Co Eagle Street High Chairs
SAS International SAS700-SAS750 Linear Metal Ceilings With Study Table

Linear metal ceilings

Last Updated on 08 Mar 2024

For a uniquely stylish finish to your commercial space, a linear grid ceiling can provide a practical solution with a modern design. Simple to install, linear metal ceiling systems are created using a snap-in solution, making way for easy access to any cables or air conditioning works you may want to hide.

Overview
Description

For a uniquely stylish finish to your commercial space, a linear grid ceiling can provide a practical solution with a modern design. Simple to install, linear metal ceiling systems are created using a snap-in solution, making way for easy access to any cables or air conditioning works you may want to hide. The acoustic benefits of a linear profile ceiling are notable and this easy-to-fit solution can be designed to fit a variety of budgets.

One of the many benefits of the linear grid ceiling solution is the smooth clean lines that take a professional space to a new level. At SAS we pride ourselves on the contemporary design of our solutions so that your ceiling is not only practical in absorbing sound, but also creates a dynamic aesthetic that enhances the appearance of your space.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SAS700 UK Single

1.32 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SAS720 UK Single

1.98 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SAS730 UK Single

1.63 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SAS740 UK Single

1.57 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SAS750 UK Single

4.24 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

SAS International Australia Level 7 23-25 O’Connell St

02 8823 0000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap