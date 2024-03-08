SAS500

SAS500 acoustic baffles offer a contemporary look for your suspended acoustic ceiling, ideal for exposed soffit areas. Baffles offer exceptional sound absorption, effectively controlling reverberation within highly sound reflective interiors. Available in numerous colours and sizes, these baffles can be suspended at a range of heights.

SAS510

SAS510 acoustic waveform baffles create a striking look for your suspended acoustic ceiling; the radii of the baffles can form individual elements or continual rhythmic lines stretching across a ceiling plane. Again, these baffles offer fantastic sound absorption, which helps to control noise levels in large spaces.