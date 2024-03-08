Logo
SAS International SAS500-SAS510 - Metal Ceiling Baffles Lounge
SAS International SAS500-SAS510 Metal Ceiling Baffles Pink Lights
SAS International SAS500-SAS510 Metal Ceiling Baffles Yellow Ceiling
Metal acoustic ceiling baffles

Last Updated on 08 Mar 2024

SAS500 acoustic baffles offer a contemporary look for your suspended acoustic ceiling, ideal for exposed soffit areas. Baffles offer exceptional sound absorption, effectively controlling reverberation within highly sound reflective interiors. Available in numerous colours and sizes, these baffles can be suspended at a range of heights.

Overview
Description

SAS500

SAS500 acoustic baffles offer a contemporary look for your suspended acoustic ceiling, ideal for exposed soffit areas. Baffles offer exceptional sound absorption, effectively controlling reverberation within highly sound reflective interiors. Available in numerous colours and sizes, these baffles can be suspended at a range of heights.

SAS510

SAS510 acoustic waveform baffles create a striking look for your suspended acoustic ceiling; the radii of the baffles can form individual elements or continual rhythmic lines stretching across a ceiling plane. Again, these baffles offer fantastic sound absorption, which helps to control noise levels in large spaces.

Downloads
SAS500-SAS510 Metal Ceiling Baffles

1.33 MB

Download
Contact
Sydney, NSW

SAS International Australia Level 7 23-25 O’Connell St

02 8823 0000
