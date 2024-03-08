Suspended metal ceiling systems
Last Updated on 08 Mar 2024
Overview
Suspended metal ceilings are used in commercial spaces where acoustics can be challenging: open-plan offices, event spaces, educational institutions, airports, retail premises and other public buildings. An attractive and simple-to-install solution is a suspended ceiling system. Using a series of metal panels or metal ceiling tiles, suspended ceilings can enhance the aesthetic appeal of a space as well as absorb sound.
Additional benefits:
- Acoustics – advanced in-house design and testing facilities make sure SAS metal ceilings not only look stunning but are also highly effective acoustically.
- Design and colours – we offer a huge range of colours and finishes. The SAS team can also work with you to design a unique bespoke system.
- Quality and safety – all SAS products adhere to the highest levels of health and safety. Each SAS factory has achieved ISO 9001 certification.
- Practical ceiling solutions – aside from the acoustic and design benefits, the SAS suspended ceiling solution offers an attractive alternative to what is often a concrete ceiling.
- Suspended metal ceiling tiles – SAS can offer clip-in tiles for a concealed grid ceiling, lay-in tiles for an exposed grid ceiling, hook-on tiles as well as tiles with no grid and profile suspension.