SAS120-SAS330 Suspended Metal Ceiling Systems Art Room
SAS120-SAS330 Suspended Metal Ceiling Systems Collaborative Space
SAS120-SAS330 Suspended Metal Ceiling Systems Coworking Space With View
SAS120-SAS330 Suspended Metal Ceiling Systems Executive Receiving Area
SAS120-SAS330 Suspended Metal Ceiling Systems Kitchen
SAS120-SAS330 Suspended Metal Ceiling Systems Meeting Area
SAS120-SAS330 Suspended Metal Ceiling Systems Office Lounge
Suspended metal ceiling systems

Last Updated on 08 Mar 2024

Suspended metal ceilings are used in commercial spaces where acoustics can be challenging: open-plan offices, event spaces, educational institutions, airports, retail premises and other public buildings. An attractive and simple-to-install solution is a suspended ceiling system.

Overview
Description

Suspended metal ceilings are used in commercial spaces where acoustics can be challenging: open-plan offices, event spaces, educational institutions, airports, retail premises and other public buildings. An attractive and simple-to-install solution is a suspended ceiling system. Using a series of metal panels or metal ceiling tiles, suspended ceilings can enhance the aesthetic appeal of a space as well as absorb sound.

Additional benefits:

  • Acoustics – advanced in-house design and testing facilities make sure SAS metal ceilings not only look stunning but are also highly effective acoustically.
  • Design and colours – we offer a huge range of colours and finishes. The SAS team can also work with you to design a unique bespoke system.
  • Quality and safety – all SAS products adhere to the highest levels of health and safety. Each SAS factory has achieved ISO 9001 certification.
  • Practical ceiling solutions – aside from the acoustic and design benefits, the SAS suspended ceiling solution offers an attractive alternative to what is often a concrete ceiling.
  • Suspended metal ceiling tiles – SAS can offer clip-in tiles for a concealed grid ceiling, lay-in tiles for an exposed grid ceiling, hook-on tiles as well as tiles with no grid and profile suspension.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

SAS International Australia Level 7 23-25 O’Connell St

02 8823 0000
