Salice Evolift Flap & Folding Door System

The evolution of opening systems

The EvoLift family of systems ensures a perfect opening and closing movement for all flap and folding door applications.

EvoLift components combine compact dimensions, to maximise available storage space, with great strength and durability. Highly innovative and designed with elegance and refinement, EvoLift’s modernist, linear profiles are complemented by neatly designed covers, presented in tasteful colours and finishes that blend perfectly with all furniture styles. EvoLift opening systems cover all single flap doors and folding doors applications.

All versions incorporate a spring mechanism that allows a wide range of adjustment. The adjustability of EvoLift means that all variants of door dimensions and weight are covered by only two strengths of the spring mechanism. All EvoLift systems are available with soft close, to ensure a smooth and controlled movement, and with Push self-opening for flap doors. Suitable for use on wood-based and aluminium-framed doors.

Our range incudes the Evolift Flap door and Evolift Bi-fold Folding Door Systems.