Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Nover Logo
Nover
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nover Salice Evolift Hero
Nover Salice Evolift Flap Door 01
Nover Salice Evolift Flap Door 02
Nover Salice Evolift Folding Door 01
Nover Salice Evolift Folding Door 02
Nover Salice Evolift Hero
Nover Salice Evolift Flap Door 01
Nover Salice Evolift Flap Door 02
Nover Salice Evolift Folding Door 01
Nover Salice Evolift Folding Door 02

Salice Evolift Flap & Folding Door System

Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025

The EvoLift family of systems ensures a perfect opening and closing movement for all flap and folding door applications. EvoLift components combine compact dimensions, to maximise available storage space, with great strength and durability. 

  • Product checkIntegrated Soft Close mechanism
  • Product checkEasy installation
  • Product checkTakes up minimal space inside cabinet
Overview
Description

The evolution of opening systems

The EvoLift family of systems ensures a perfect opening and closing movement for all flap and folding door applications.

EvoLift components combine compact dimensions, to maximise available storage space, with great strength and durability. Highly innovative and designed with elegance and refinement, EvoLift’s modernist, linear profiles are complemented by neatly designed covers, presented in tasteful colours and finishes that blend perfectly with all furniture styles. EvoLift opening systems cover all single flap doors and folding doors applications. 

All versions incorporate a spring mechanism that allows a wide range of adjustment. The adjustability of EvoLift means that all variants of door dimensions and weight are covered by only two strengths of the spring mechanism. All EvoLift systems are available with soft close, to ensure a smooth and controlled movement, and with Push self-opening for flap doors. Suitable for use on wood-based and aluminium-framed doors.

Our range incudes the Evolift Flap door and Evolift Bi-fold Folding Door Systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Salice EVOLIFT Brochure

13.83 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap