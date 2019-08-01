Rondo Xpress® Drywall grid system
The Rondo Xpress® Drywall Grid System is light-weight and simple to install. The Main Tee and Cross Tee connection uses the same patented QRC clip technology that is known and preferred by installers and found in the Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid System.
Overview
With an ability to be used in acoustic, seismic and fire-rated applications, the Rondo XPRESS® Drywall Grid System offers design flexibility for flush ceilings, bulkheads and boxed soffits.
Suitable for:
- Concealed ceiling systems
- Plasterboard, fibrous plaster and the fibre cement linings
- Direct fix or fully suspended applications
- Seamless transitions from a concealed to exposed grid ceilings
- Bulkheads and boxed soffits
- Corridors, without the use of suspension hangers
- Fire-rated applications
- Seismic requirements
- Acoustic requirements
Special Features:
- Surface Finish: Z275 galvanised
- Easy integration with Rondo Exposed Grid Ceiling Systems
- Accepts conventional light fixtures, air conditioning services and access panels
- Main Tee and Cross Tee clips have a secure connection and are easy to remove and relocate
- QRC Clip Technology