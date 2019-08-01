The Rondo Xpress® Drywall Grid System is light-weight and simple to install.

The Main Tee and Cross Tee connection uses the same patented QRC clip technology that is known and preferred by installers and found in the Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid System.

With an ability to be used in acoustic, seismic and fire-rated applications, the Rondo XPRESS® Drywall Grid System offers design flexibility for flush ceilings, bulkheads and boxed soffits.

Suitable for:

Concealed ceiling systems

Plasterboard, fibrous plaster and the fibre cement linings

Direct fix or fully suspended applications

Seamless transitions from a concealed to exposed grid ceilings

Bulkheads and boxed soffits

Corridors, without the use of suspension hangers

Fire-rated applications

Seismic requirements

Acoustic requirements

Special Features: