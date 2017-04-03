Logo
Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2017

The Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid System is a 24mm exposed ceiling grid system, suitable for a variety of commercial building applications. The Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid System consists of Main and Cross-tees and a wide range of system accessories.

Overview
Description

The Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid System is a 24mm exposed ceiling grid system, suitable for a variety of commercial building applications. The Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid System consists of Main and Cross-tees and a wide range of system accessories.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Rondo DUO Design Manual

2.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Rondo DUO Installation Guide

1.99 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
