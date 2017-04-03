Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid
The Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid System is a 24mm exposed ceiling grid system, suitable for a variety of commercial building applications. The Rondo DUO® Exposed Ceiling Grid System consists of Main and Cross-tees and a wide range of system accessories.
Overview
