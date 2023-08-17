The Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid Ceiling System provides the framework for a variety of lay-in tiles including; acoustic, perforated plasterboard, PVC laminated, and metal. The Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid Ceiling System includes the popular 24mm face grid, also offering a more slimline 15mm face grid option to give designers an alternative grid appearance and installers a system they already know.

The well-known DONN® Quick Release Clips (QRC) are located on the ends of Rondo DONN® Cross Tees to enable fast and easy installations without the need for mechanical tools or fixing.