Himmel Rondo DONN Exposed Grid Ceiling
Himmel Rondo DONN Exposed Grid Ceiling Office
Himmel Rondo DONN Exposed Grid Ceiling
Himmel Rondo DONN Exposed Grid Ceiling Office

Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid Ceiling System

Last Updated on 17 Aug 2023

The Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid Ceiling System provides the framework for a variety of lay-in tiles including; acoustic, perforated plasterboard, PVC laminated, and metal. The Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid Ceiling System includes the popular 24mm face grid, also offering a more slimline 15mm face grid option to give designers an alternative grid appearance and installers a system they already know.

Overview
Description

The well-known DONN® Quick Release Clips (QRC) are located on the ends of Rondo DONN® Cross Tees to enable fast and easy installations without the need for mechanical tools or fixing.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Rondo DONN® Install & Technical Guide

4.50 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
