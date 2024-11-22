Refrigeration and freezers

Electrolux's refrigeration range is designed to make a statement in any kitchen. Available in dark or natural stainless steel finishes, these appliances blend seamlessly into modern spaces while offering an elegant touch. With options ranging from bottom or top mount and single-door configurations to French door designs, the range caters to diverse preferences and needs.

A standout in the collection is the 562L UltimateTaste 700 quad door fridge, a Good Design Award winner recognised for its innovative features and sleek design.

Guided by a philosophy of simplicity and intuition, Electrolux has crafted this range with smart, sustainable features and clean lines, ensuring a seamless and effortless kitchen experience.

Power Saver

Electrolux continues to lead the way with class leading energy efficiency, helping your client reduce their impact on the planet, without compromising on performance.

Temperature control

The fridge door is one of the most opened in any household, which is why we came up with TasteGuard technology to help maintain the perfect temperature inside your client's fridge. It automatically detects when it needs to begin cooling, keeping the temperature down to lock the freshness in.

Smart

With intuitive features such as Connectivity you can confidently know that your client's produce is in the desired conditions by being able to monitor & adjust its temperature from the palm of your hand, whilst TasteLock technology, automatic adjusts the humidity control on our crispers keeping your produce at optimum humidity.

Stylish

High quality, mark-resistant real stainless steel fridges and matching trim kits, now available in a new chic dark hue or classic bright stainless steel, lends a touch of class and seamless design to any kitchen.

A Place for Everything

We've thought long and hard about what is needed in a fridge. The FlexFresh fully convertible entertainer's drawer lets your client dial up or down the cold air from -23C to +7C creating the optimum environment for their charcuterie boards or perfectly chilled champagne or ice-cold drinks.