AFS Rediwall® is a PVC permanent formwork system for concrete walls designed to help save on time, cost and labour. Its extruded components feature Snap-InTM panels, creating a permanent and attractive concrete formwork that in many applications doesn’t require any finishing.

A comprehensive range of components that make up the Rediwall® system – panel, joiner, Ezy-FitTM open backed corner, end cap, wall starter and floor track.

Wall Thicknesses include- 110mm, 156mm, 200mm Snap-InTM with a 256mm slide together panel rounding out the range.

Building with Rediwall® ensures a speedy construction method:

110mm, 156mm, 200mm and 256mm

PVC for lightweight easy materials handling

Components simply Snap-In TM and lock together*(256mm slides together)

Ezy-FitTM open backed corner available for 110mm, 156mm and 200mm profiles enabling easier reinforcement placement and inspection

200mm and 256mm feature large oversize holes sized for double-reo placement and rapid concrete flow

AS3600 compliant

High-quality finish

Water resistant

Large stocks and short lead times

CodeMark Certified - Compliance assured



Rediwall® applications:

Basements

Blade Walls

Columns

Foundation Walls

Party Walls

Planter Boxes

Retention Tanks

Retaining Walls

Service and Stormwater Pits



AFS Rediwall® is an innovative, cost efficient and time-saving alternative to other conventional construction products.