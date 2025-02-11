AFS Rediwall® PVC permanent walling formwork
AFS Rediwall® is a PVC permanent formwork system for concrete walls designed to help save on time, cost and labour. Its extruded components feature Snap-InTM panels, creating a permanent and attractive concrete formwork that in many applications doesn’t require any finishing.
Overview
A comprehensive range of components that make up the Rediwall® system – panel, joiner, Ezy-FitTM open backed corner, end cap, wall starter and floor track.
Wall Thicknesses include- 110mm, 156mm, 200mm Snap-InTM with a 256mm slide together panel rounding out the range.
Building with Rediwall® ensures a speedy construction method:
- 110mm, 156mm, 200mm and 256mm
- PVC for lightweight easy materials handling
- Components simply Snap-InTM and lock together*(256mm slides together)
- Ezy-FitTM open backed corner available for 110mm, 156mm and 200mm profiles enabling easier reinforcement placement and inspection
- 200mm and 256mm feature large oversize holes sized for double-reo placement and rapid concrete flow
- AS3600 compliant
- High-quality finish
- Water resistant
- Large stocks and short lead times
- CodeMark Certified - Compliance assured
Rediwall® applications:
- Basements
- Blade Walls
- Columns
- Foundation Walls
- Party Walls
- Planter Boxes
- Retention Tanks
- Retaining Walls
- Service and Stormwater Pits
AFS Rediwall® is an innovative, cost efficient and time-saving alternative to other conventional construction products.
