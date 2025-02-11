Logo
AFS Rediwall® PVC permanent walling formwork

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

AFS Rediwall® is a PVC permanent formwork system for concrete walls designed to help save on time, cost and labour. Its extruded components feature Snap-InTM panels, creating a permanent and attractive concrete formwork that in many applications doesn’t require any finishing.

Overview
Description

AFS Rediwall® is a PVC permanent formwork system for concrete walls designed to help save on time, cost and labour. Its extruded components feature Snap-InTM panels, creating a permanent and attractive concrete formwork that in many applications doesn't require any finishing.

A comprehensive range of components that make up the Rediwall® system – panel, joiner, Ezy-FitTM open backed corner, end cap, wall starter and floor track.

Wall Thicknesses include- 110mm, 156mm, 200mm Snap-InTM with a 256mm slide together panel rounding out the range.

Building with Rediwall® ensures a speedy construction method:

  • 110mm, 156mm, 200mm and 256mm
  • PVC for lightweight easy materials handling
  • Components simply Snap-InTM and lock together*(256mm slides together)
  • Ezy-FitTM open backed corner available for 110mm, 156mm and 200mm profiles enabling easier reinforcement placement and inspection
  • 200mm and 256mm feature large oversize holes sized for double-reo placement and rapid concrete flow
  • AS3600 compliant
  • High-quality finish
  • Water resistant
  • Large stocks and short lead times
  • CodeMark Certified - Compliance assured

Rediwall® applications:

  • Basements
  • Blade Walls
  • Columns
  • Foundation Walls
  • Party Walls
  • Planter Boxes
  • Retention Tanks
  • Retaining Walls
  • Service and Stormwater Pits

AFS Rediwall® is an innovative, cost efficient and time-saving alternative to other conventional construction products.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AFS Logicwall Rediwall Infocus Book

6.53 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Project Power Burwood NSW

516.45 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Project Power Epacris NSW

593.72 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Project Power Lismore

402.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Project Power Oct 2018 Bohemia QLD

784.36 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Project Power Primrose

1.24 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Project Power Tweed Heads NSW

337.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Rediwall 10x Better Than Blockwork

2.60 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Rediwall Brochure

2.77 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AFS Townhouse Solutions Kellyville

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Project Power Carlingford NSW

337.17 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Volume 1 AFS Rediwall Structural Design

8.17 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Volume 2 AFS RediWall Wall Construction Detailng Finishing Treatment

7.30 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Volume 3 AFS Rediwall Installation Guide Draft

7.83 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

110 airds road

1300 715 237
Office AddressCanberra, ACT

PO Box 6294 Kingston

1300 727 237
Office AddressGouldburn, NSW

Lot 7 Lockyer Street

02 4823 2300
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

180-186 Colchester Road

1300 727 237
