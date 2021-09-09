Logo
ProtectWALL 1.5mm

Last Updated on 09 Sep 2021

ProtectWALL 1.5mm

Last Updated on 09 Sep 2021

Overview
Description

Designed for corridors and patient rooms in highly demanding environments, ProtectWALL 1.5 is a high-performance Vinyl Wall Covering that protects walls against impacts, shocks, scratches, stains and chemicals. Flexible and easy-to-install (less joints than stiff plates), it helps to lower repair and maintenance costs by reducing damage to walls. It is treated with our Top Clean XP surface protection for easy cleaning (rated excellent at Riboflavin test).

The range embodies a contemporary spirit, resonating deeply with the essence of nature. A captivating array of colours and patterns that encapsulate the fusion of modernity with timeless natural motifs.

ProtectWall is part of a global solution that also includes floors and stairs. Last but not least, it is phthalate free.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett Designing for Aged Care Brochure

2.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett Designing for Healthcare Brochure

3.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett ProtectWALL Brochure

25.16 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett Sustainability Brochure

6.33 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Tarkett Suite 1, Level 3, 3 Columbia Court

02 8853 1200
