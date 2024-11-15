News
ReStart: Giving materials a second life with our take-back and recycling program
In 2010, we launched ReStart®, our take-back and recycling program giving materials a second life. It is now up and runn...
iD Comfort 19 LVT from Tarkett – create spaces with enhanced acoustic comfort and lasting style
Designed specifically for the demanding conditions of the Australian climate, iD Comfort 19 offers superior acoustic per...
Tarkett’s iconic iQ Optima Homogeneous Vinyl collection rejuvenated with new designs and colours
After over 40 years as a bestseller and 100 million square metres sold, Tarkett’s iQ Optima has been relaunched.
Vinyl flooring with high IQ for public spaces
Tarkett Australia presents IQ vinyl floors, a proven range of homogeneous vinyl flooring that ticks all the boxes for in...
Tarkett flooring with organic patterns creates calming vibe at aged care village
Tarkett Australia worked with the architects and interior designers of Amaroo Village on a practical flooring solution t...
Making the right cut saves cost and time in WA research facility’s flooring project
Over 5000 DESSO Fields textured carpet tiles were specified along with DESSO Tweed B529 for the flooring installation.
Bespoke interiors with new Eclipse and Primo premium coloured vinyl flooring
The new Premium collections of homogenous vinyl flooring by Tarkett Australia come in a broad selection of colours and c...
Tarkett vinyl flooring meets healthcare goals at SA’s Royal Adelaide Hospital
Several vinyl flooring and carpet tile products from Tarkett Australia were installed at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in ...
Tarkett’s new vinyl flooring and wall coverings enhancing wellbeing
Tarkett Australia has unveiled a full range of floor and wall solutions designed to enhance wellbeing in healthcare, age...
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Doing good together
At Tarkett, we help you to create healthier spaces by making sustainable flooring that is good for people and good for t...
Keeping Things Green, Clean, and Transparent with Tarkett
Today’s architecture and construction industry is more focused on sustainability than ever before. Across the board, des...
2018 Sustainability Awards: Q&A With Tarkett’s Reza Karani
For over 130 years, Tarkett has been at the forefront of the global flooring industry. Around the world, the brand has e...
Three hotels around the world redefining sustainable luxury
The growing emphasis on sustainability has challenged almost every industry to rethink its established best practices. T...
SOM unveils net-zero-energy ‘garden in the sky’ plans
Renowned multi-disciplinary practice Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has revealed preliminary designs for a skyscraper ...
Google is changing the sustainable office game
At the end of 2017, Google announced that it had reached its goal of 100 percent renewable energy for its global operati...