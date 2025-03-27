Privacy panels for commercial wet areas

DuraCube Privacy Panels are a versatile wet area screening solution providing privacy in open plan bathrooms and change rooms. Privacy panels are usually installed between urinals or as a substitute for an airlock. Childcare Privacy Panels separate toilets at early learning centres and preschools. Privacy panel options comprise wall mount, pedestal mount, childcare, full height and post fixed.

Privacy Panel - Wall Mount

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Wall Mount is designed specifically for low traffic wet areas. No floor mount is visually appealing and enables easy cleaning with a mop.

Privacy Panel - Pedestal Mount

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Pedestal Mount is a low maintenance solution, designed for high use wet areas. The pedestal legs provide structural strength and enables easy cleaning with a mop and hose. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time.

Privacy Panel - Childcare

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Childcare is designed specifically to comply with NCC: F2.5c to separate children’s toilets at early childhood centres. The pedestal legs provide structural strength and enables easy cleaning with a mop and hose. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time.

Privacy Panel - Full Height

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Full Height is a versatile wet area screening solution that enables a doorless entry as it blocks line of sight. The full height panel provides privacy in open plan bathrooms and change rooms. Visually appealing as panels are fixed directly to the floor and ceiling. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time. A cost-effective alternative to stud wall construction.

Privacy Panel - Post Fixed

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Post Fixed is a cost-effective screening solution in open plan bathrooms and change rooms as the floor to ceiling post provides structural strength for maximum durability. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time. A cost-effective alternative to stud wall construction.