Privacy panels for commercial wet areas

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025

DuraCube Privacy Panels are a versatile wet area screening solution providing privacy in open plan bathrooms and change rooms. Privacy panels are usually installed between urinals or as a substitute for an airlock. Privacy panel options comprise wall mount, pedestal mount, childcare, full height and post fixed.

  • Product checkVersatile and Customisable Design
  • Product checkEasy to Clean and Maintain
  • Product checkQuick and Cost-Effective Installation
Overview
Description

Privacy panel options comprise wall mount, pedestal mount, childcare, full height and post fixed.

Privacy Panel - Wall Mount

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Wall Mount is designed specifically for low traffic wet areas. No floor mount is visually appealing and enables easy cleaning with a mop.

Privacy Panel - Pedestal Mount

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Pedestal Mount is a low maintenance solution, designed for high use wet areas. The pedestal legs provide structural strength and enables easy cleaning with a mop and hose. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time.

Privacy Panel - Childcare

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Childcare is designed specifically to comply with NCC: F2.5c to separate children’s toilets at early childhood centres. The pedestal legs provide structural strength and enables easy cleaning with a mop and hose. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time.

Privacy Panel - Full Height

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Full Height is a versatile wet area screening solution that enables a doorless entry as it blocks line of sight. The full height panel provides privacy in open plan bathrooms and change rooms. Visually appealing as panels are fixed directly to the floor and ceiling. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time. A cost-effective alternative to stud wall construction.

Privacy Panel - Post Fixed

The DuraCube Privacy Panel – Post Fixed is a cost-effective screening solution in open plan bathrooms and change rooms as the floor to ceiling post provides structural strength for maximum durability. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time. A cost-effective alternative to stud wall construction.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Duracube Product Catalogue

6.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DuraSafe Compact Laminate Colours & Specifications.pdf

357.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DuraCube Privacy Panels

330.41 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DuraCube Capability Statement

5.46 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

Head Office 13 Pullman Place

1300 387 228
Display AddressHendra, QLD

Brisbane, QLD Unit 3B, 400 Nudgee Road

1300 387 228
Display AddressClovelly Park, SA

Adelaide, SA 8 Selgar Avenue

1300 387 228
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Melbourne, VIC 12 Metrolink Circuit

1300 387 228
