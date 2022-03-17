Porta Contours: Timber lining boards

Porta’s timber lining boards are inspired by the contours of the Australian landscape.

Various textured designs are available in the Contours range to create calming atmospheres or vibrant patterns. A variety of timber species are available for Porta Contours lining boards, such as Tasmanian Oak, Clear Pine, and Pre Primed Pine. Additionally, Porta is proud to announce that its Contours profiles are now also available in Engineered American Oak.

This stunning timber species is available in a range of six profiles, offering a variety of design options. It creates a textured canvas, adding warmth, richness, and tactility to any interior palette.

A hardwood native to North America with a distinctive textured grain pattern, American Oak is well known for its strength and durability.

Features and Benefits

Certified timber

Easy to install

Set lengths (to reduce waste)

Supported by a wide range of trims and mouldings

Mix and match designs

Some lengths are made to order

Timber Lining Board Range

Species - Tasmanian Oak & Clear Pine, Primed Pine* & Engineered American Oak*

Size - 91x21mm

Cover - 78mm

Length - 0.9m, 1.2m, 1.8m, 2.4m & 2.7m*

*Primed Pine & Engineered American Oak species only available in 2.7m lengths

Curved Wall Bead Range

Lining boards are suitable for curves down to a 1000mm radius.

Species - Tasmanian Oak, Clear Pine, Primed Pine & Engineered American Oak

Size - 39x16mm

Length - 2.7m

Corner Accessories

A corner block arrangement can be used to complete a right angled corner available in Tasmanian Oak.

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV7dY_Pzx24|(loop)False^}