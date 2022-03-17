Porta Contours: Timber lining boards
Last Updated on 17 Mar 2022
Porta’s timber lining boards are inspired by the contours of the Australian landscape. Various textured designs are available in the Contours range to create calming atmospheres or vibrant patterns. A variety of timber species are available for Porta Contours lining boards, such as Tasmanian Oak, Clear Pine, and Pre Primed Pine.
Overview
Porta’s timber lining boards are inspired by the contours of the Australian landscape.
Various textured designs are available in the Contours range to create calming atmospheres or vibrant patterns. A variety of timber species are available for Porta Contours lining boards, such as Tasmanian Oak, Clear Pine, and Pre Primed Pine. Additionally, Porta is proud to announce that its Contours profiles are now also available in Engineered American Oak.
This stunning timber species is available in a range of six profiles, offering a variety of design options. It creates a textured canvas, adding warmth, richness, and tactility to any interior palette.
A hardwood native to North America with a distinctive textured grain pattern, American Oak is well known for its strength and durability.
Features and Benefits
- Certified timber
- Easy to install
- Set lengths (to reduce waste)
- Supported by a wide range of trims and mouldings
- Mix and match designs
- Some lengths are made to order
Timber Lining Board Range
- Species - Tasmanian Oak & Clear Pine, Primed Pine* & Engineered American Oak*
- Size - 91x21mm
- Cover - 78mm
- Length - 0.9m, 1.2m, 1.8m, 2.4m & 2.7m*
*Primed Pine & Engineered American Oak species only available in 2.7m lengths
Curved Wall Bead Range
Lining boards are suitable for curves down to a 1000mm radius.
- Species - Tasmanian Oak, Clear Pine, Primed Pine & Engineered American Oak
- Size - 39x16mm
- Length - 2.7m
Corner Accessories
A corner block arrangement can be used to complete a right angled corner available in Tasmanian Oak.
{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV7dY_Pzx24|(loop)False^}