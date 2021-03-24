Polaris: Non-scratch, luxe-feel HPL on premium birch plywood
Polaris from Big River Group is a plywood sheet with a European birch edge detail and a solid 1mm through-colour matt laminate top. It is suitable for interior applications such as benchtops, tabletops and cabinetry at cafes, homes, schools and other commercial spaces.
Overview
Scratch, abrasion and fingerprint-resistant, Polaris is smooth and velvety to the touch. It is supplied in a sheet 3m in length, 1.25m in width and 19mm or 25mm in depth, making it an ideal product for benchtops. Minor damage to its laminate layer can be repaired with a household iron and damp paper towel.
Due to a cross-linked structure, Polaris’s food-safe surface is compact, non-porous and resistant to bacteria, fungi and microorganisms. Tests conducted to measure the antibacterial performance in accordance with ISO 22196 and JIS Z 2801 demonstrated that the bacterial load was reduced by 99.9% after 24 hours.
Key Features:
- Anti-fingerprint
- Thermal healing properties
- Smooth and velvety to the touch
- Low-light reflectivity
- Scratch and abrasion resistant
- Enhanced anti-bacterial properties
Meets ISO 14001:2005 and ISO 9001:2009
FSC and PEFC certified
ULEF: No harmful emissions
ABS edging available
Contact
