Big River Polaris Plytech White Kitchen Cabinetry
Big River Polaris Plywood Black Detailed Image
Big River Polaris Plywood Kitchen Residential Interior
Big River Polaris Plywood Kitchen Residential Interior White Bench
|

Polaris: Non-scratch, luxe-feel HPL on premium birch plywood

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2021

Polaris from Big River Group is a plywood sheet with a European birch edge detail and a solid 1mm through-colour matt laminate top. It is suitable for interior applications such as benchtops, tabletops and cabinetry at cafes, homes, schools and other commercial spaces.

Description

Polaris from Big River Group is a plywood sheet with a European birch edge detail and a solid 1mm through-colour matt laminate top. It is suitable for interior applications such as benchtops, tabletops and cabinetry at cafes, homes, schools and other commercial spaces.

Scratch, abrasion and fingerprint-resistant, Polaris is smooth and velvety to the touch. It is supplied in a sheet 3m in length, 1.25m in width and 19mm or 25mm in depth, making it an ideal product for benchtops. Minor damage to its laminate layer can be repaired with a household iron and damp paper towel.

Due to a cross-linked structure, Polaris’s food-safe surface is compact, non-porous and resistant to bacteria, fungi and microorganisms. Tests conducted to measure the antibacterial performance in accordance with ISO 22196 and JIS Z 2801 demonstrated that the bacterial load was reduced by 99.9% after 24 hours.

Key Features:

  • Anti-fingerprint
  • Thermal healing properties
  • Smooth and velvety to the touch
  • Low-light reflectivity
  • Scratch and abrasion resistant
  • Enhanced anti-bacterial properties


Meets ISO 14001:2005 and ISO 9001:2009
FSC and PEFC certified
ULEF: No harmful emissions
ABS edging available

Polaris

Display AddressBeard, ACT

Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent

(02) 6293 8555
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 13 Sheppard Street

(02) 6260 1366
Display AddressDr Albion Park Rail, NSW

Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin

(02) 4235 7000
Display AddressGrafton, NSW

Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

(02) 6644 0900
Display AddressKiama, NSW

Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street

02 4232 6600
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street

(02) 9646 2777
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue

02 8822 5555
Display AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road

(02) 8000 5599
Display AddressAitkenvale, QLD

Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St

07 4431 2500
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road

(07) 3205 9182
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast 11 Central Drive

07 5522 0624
Display AddressHillcrest, QLD

Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road

07 3080 2700
Display AddressWarana, QLD

Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive

07 5439 1000
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 15-17 Leather Street

03 5223 2888
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd

(03) 8301 1300
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Epping Timber 78 Cooper St

03 9401 1033
Office AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road

07 3451 8300
Office AddressDry Creek, SA

Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road

08 8203 2933
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent

1300 224 366
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road

(03) 8780 4666
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road

03 9586 6900
Office AddressSt Bellevue, WA

Midland, Perth 30 Clayton

08 9274 8077
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road

08 9256 7400
