Big River Birch Plywood Ceiling Residential Kitchen
Big River Birch Plywood Detailed Image
Big River Birch Plywood Joinery Detailed Image
Big River Birch Plywood Residential Kitchen Interior
Big River Birch Plywood Residential Living Room Interior
Big River Birch Plywood Wall Ceiling Panelling
Big River Birch Plywood Wall Panelling Bedroom Interior
Big River Birch Plywood Wall Panelling Living Room Front Entrance
Big River Birch Plywood Wall Panelling Residential
Big River Plytech birch plywood: Premium quality, superior aesthetic

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2021

Manufactured in Europe, the high quality of the S-grade face veneer allows for minor imperfections and occasional small pin knots. The BB back allows for slightly larger inter-grown knots and repairs, making it ideal for office and shop fit-outs and wall and ceiling lining.

Overview
Description

Manufactured in Europe, the high quality of the S-grade face veneer allows for minor imperfections and occasional small pin knots. The BB back allows for slightly larger inter-grown knots and repairs, making it ideal for office and shop fit-outs and wall and ceiling lining. Discolouration and mineral streaks are permitted. Birch S/BB Select features an attractive multi-ply edge detail, which can be accentuated with a clear finish.

Key Features

  • European Birch panel – unfinished
  • Straight grain and fine texture
  • Product colour can range from creamy white to biscuit
  • Attractive multi-ply edge detail

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Plytech Birch S/BB Select

898.15 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBeard, ACT

Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent

(02) 6293 8555
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 13 Sheppard Street

(02) 6260 1366
Display AddressDr Albion Park Rail, NSW

Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin

(02) 4235 7000
Display AddressGrafton, NSW

Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

(02) 6644 0900
Display AddressKiama, NSW

Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street

02 4232 6600
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street

(02) 9646 2777
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue

02 8822 5555
Display AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road

(02) 8000 5599
Display AddressAitkenvale, QLD

Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St

07 4431 2500
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road

(07) 3205 9182
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast 11 Central Drive

07 5522 0624
Display AddressHillcrest, QLD

Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road

07 3080 2700
Display AddressWarana, QLD

Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive

07 5439 1000
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 15-17 Leather Street

03 5223 2888
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd

(03) 8301 1300
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Epping Timber 78 Cooper St

03 9401 1033
Office AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road

07 3451 8300
Office AddressDry Creek, SA

Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road

08 8203 2933
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent

1300 224 366
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road

(03) 8780 4666
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road

03 9586 6900
Office AddressSt Bellevue, WA

Midland, Perth 30 Clayton

08 9274 8077
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road

08 9256 7400
