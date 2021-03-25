Big River Plytech birch plywood: Premium quality, superior aesthetic
Last Updated on 25 Mar 2021
Manufactured in Europe, the high quality of the S-grade face veneer allows for minor imperfections and occasional small pin knots. The BB back allows for slightly larger inter-grown knots and repairs, making it ideal for office and shop fit-outs and wall and ceiling lining.
Overview
Manufactured in Europe, the high quality of the S-grade face veneer allows for minor imperfections and occasional small pin knots. The BB back allows for slightly larger inter-grown knots and repairs, making it ideal for office and shop fit-outs and wall and ceiling lining. Discolouration and mineral streaks are permitted. Birch S/BB Select features an attractive multi-ply edge detail, which can be accentuated with a clear finish.
Key Features
- European Birch panel – unfinished
- Straight grain and fine texture
- Product colour can range from creamy white to biscuit
- Attractive multi-ply edge detail
Downloads
Contact
Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent(02) 6293 8555
Canberra 13 Sheppard Street(02) 6260 1366
Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin(02) 4235 7000
Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill(02) 6644 0900
Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street02 4232 6600
FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street(02) 9646 2777
Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue02 8822 5555
Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road(02) 8000 5599
Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St07 4431 2500
Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road(07) 3205 9182
Gold Coast 11 Central Drive07 5522 0624
Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road07 3080 2700
Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive07 5439 1000
Geelong 15-17 Leather Street03 5223 2888
Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd(03) 8301 1300
Epping Timber 78 Cooper St03 9401 1033
Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road07 3451 8300
Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road08 8203 2933
Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent1300 224 366
Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road(03) 8780 4666
Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road03 9586 6900
Midland, Perth 30 Clayton08 9274 8077
Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road08 9256 7400