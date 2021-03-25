Big River Plytech birch plywood: Premium quality, superior aesthetic

Manufactured in Europe, the high quality of the S-grade face veneer allows for minor imperfections and occasional small pin knots. The BB back allows for slightly larger inter-grown knots and repairs, making it ideal for office and shop fit-outs and wall and ceiling lining. Discolouration and mineral streaks are permitted. Birch S/BB Select features an attractive multi-ply edge detail, which can be accentuated with a clear finish.

Key Features