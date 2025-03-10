Founded in 2001, Platinum is a renowned brand recognised for its premium sinks and mixers. Exclusively sourced by Nover, the Platinum range includes stainless steel sinks, farmhouse sinks, quartz sinks, and laundry tubs available in various sizes from single to double bowls. Crafted to suit contemporary lifestyles, Platinum sinks and mixers combine style with functionality, delivering outstanding value for money.

Our new addition to the Platinum sink family is Platinum Quartz.

The Platinum Quartz sink range is a selection of elegant yet functional European made Quartz sinks. Manufactured with durability in mind, these high strength, practical sinks are resistant to impact, heat and stains.

The sinks are LGA (safety and quality) tested to ensure a antibacterial, non-porous, odour-free surface. Platinum Quartz sinks are manufactured from 80% natural quartz, while the remaining 20% of the mixture consists of high quality resins, ensuring heat resistance, shock resistance, resistance to chemicals and antibacterial protection.