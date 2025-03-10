Logo
Platinum Sinks
Nover Platinum Sinks Kitchen Sink
Nover Platinum Sinks Farmhouse Sink
Nover Platinum Sinks Platinum Laundry Sink
Nover Platinum Sinks Platinum Quartz Sink Carbon
Nover Platinum Sinks Platinum Quartz Sink Carbon with Mixer
Nover Platinum Sinks Farmhouse Sink CloseUp
Nover Platinum Sinks Platinum Farmhouse Sink With Accessories
Nover Platinum Sinks Platinum Laundry Tub
Nover Platinum Sinks Platinum Plus
Platinum Sinks

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

Founded in 2001, Platinum is a renowned brand recognised for its premium sinks and mixers. Exclusively sourced by Nover, the Platinum range includes stainless steel sinks, farmhouse sinks, quartz sinks, and laundry tubs available in various sizes from single to double bowls. Crafted to suit contemporary lifestyles, Platinum sinks and mixers combine style with functionality, delivering outstanding value for money.

Overview
Description

Our new addition to the Platinum sink family is Platinum Quartz.  

The Platinum Quartz sink range is a selection of elegant yet functional European made Quartz sinks. Manufactured with durability in mind, these high strength, practical sinks are resistant to impact, heat and stains.  

The sinks are LGA (safety and quality) tested to ensure a antibacterial, non-porous, odour-free surface. Platinum Quartz sinks are manufactured from 80% natural quartz, while the remaining 20% of the mixture consists of high quality resins, ensuring heat resistance, shock resistance, resistance to chemicals and antibacterial protection.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nover Platinum Sink Brochure

7.16 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
