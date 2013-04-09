PGH Bricks
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2013
Overview
Innovative and inspiring, PGH Bricks & Pavers offer a wide range of designer collections from the smooth, bold, bright glazed bricks to the textured, earthiness of sandstocks that can add an exciting look and feel to the interior or exterior of your next residential or commercial project. As one of Australia’s leading manufacturers, PGH Bricks & Pavers has been providing high quality, cost-effective and environmentally friendly clay bricks and pavers to the Australian market for over 100 years.
Natural, recyclable, energy efficient, durable bricks with lasting colour:
- PGH provides thermal comfort – keeping the building warm in winter and cool in summer
- PGH bricks deliver excellence in acoustic insulation
- PGH bricks require minimal maintenance
- PGH offers a wide range of different colours, textures and styles of bricks and pavers to suit many requirements and applications
- PGH bricks are highly durable, non-combustible, termite resistant and won’t rot or decay
Innovative designer bricks for any application:
- Academy – Be at the Top of Your Field - Academy is a full ceramic glazed brick collection that provides a sleek look to any building design project. The palette of five colours is refined, dark and sophisticated. Inspired by excellence and achievement, the colours include Juilliard, Quantum, Nobel, Alumni and Oscar. Responding to architectural trends, the Academy collection can imbue style, fashion and personality into a residential or commercial facade.
- Vibrant – It’s Time to Have Fun! - Finished with a full ceramic glaze, the Vibrant collection’s palette of colours is fun and funky and creates a whole new perspective on bricks and the way they are used. Perfect for internal or external use, the collection consists of seven extraordinary colours – Cosmic, Fizz, Paris, Wasabi, Rhapsody, Tango and Watermelon.
- Alchemy – Transforming Brick - The Alchemy collection consists of three products with remarkable metallic-like finishes that subtly change colour depending on how the light hits the surface. There is the industrial look of Pewter, the pure fabulousness of Glamour and the luxury of Molten Gold. The opalescence and wire-cut texture make them a sight to behold.
- Altitude – Reaching New Heights - Taking an adventurous approach to colour and finishes, PGH Bricks & Pavers offers their textured, semi-glazed range of products – the Altitude collection. Currently consisting of five products: Apollo, Venus, Olympus, Everest and Polaris, the palette is sophisticated in appearance. Each colour exudes its own unique warmth with a variation in intensity of colour across each face. Unlike fully glazed bricks with a glass-like finish, these products are wire-cut which adds another dimension to the finish of the products.
- Dry Pressed – Modern Nostalgia - This range of architecturally solid, dry pressed bricks that epitomizes brick manufacturing excellence consists of nine products. These include Megalong Valley Grey, Hawkesbury Bronze, Gledswood Blend, Macarthur Mix, Mowbray Blue, McGarvie Red, Wolverton Cream, Belgenny Brown, and Livingston Gold. Their distinctive look can be seen on many buildings, both old and new. And, all of these buildings have one thing in common – timeless, classic design. Their extremely square arris is an important component of their aesthetic appeal, as is their beautiful meld of colour and smooth, velvety appearance.
- Masters Sandstocks – For the Love of Art - With their extraordinary, unique texture and timeless beauty, the Masters collection celebrates the art of traditional sandstock brick-making with a modern twist. Named after some of the world’s most celebrated artists, the collection consists of four products – Renoir, Monet, Van Gogh and Da Vinci. And, like the works of these great masters, each brick produced in this collection is touched by the hand of our brick-makers. Reshaped to be squarer with a more regular appearance than the traditional PGH Timeless and Classic Sandstock collections, these bricks, while providing a rustic, recycled aesthetic have a more monochromatic finish to enable you to create your own masterpiece.
Downloads
Contact
NSW Office 75 Townson Road02 9852 6807
QLD Office Gate 1, Kimberley Street131 579
SA Office 202 Greenwith Road08 8300 8222
VIC Office 191 George Street03 8756 6886