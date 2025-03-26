An ideal backing board for wet and humid areas.

Part of Knauf Group, Permarock® is the world’s leading premium brand for cement boards in the drylining industry. PERMAROCK® Cement Board is helping change the way people build, and the way buildings look and perform.

Designed for interior walls and ceilings, PERMAROCK® Cement Board Indoor is a key part of the range – enhancing the work of architects and installers alike. It’s the perfect board for the most challenging wet and humid conditions for both wall and ceiling applications – making it ideal for everything from swimming pools and steam saunas to communal showers and kitchen areas. PERMAROCK® Cement Board is resistant to water and due to the high dimensional stability when exposed to moisture, temperature and humidity variations, will retain its strength without degrading when immersed in water.

Using advanced cement board technology, PERMAROCK® Cement Board is made from aggregated Portland cement with glass fibre mesh embedded into the front and back surfaces.

As easy to use as gypsum board, the light cement board weighs only 11kg pe square metre making it easy to handle fast to install, which may help to increase productivity at all stages of construction - particularly in the most challenging wet areas. With limited expansion or contraction when exposed to moisture and the capability of supporting surface finishes of up to 50 kg/m2, PERMAROCK® Cement Board is the ideal substrate for tiles.

With excellent flexibility compared to alternative products, it is suitable for use with curved walls and ceilings too.

Created for the next generation of imaginative, sustainable buildings, PERMAROCK® Cement Board Indoor is changing the way the world builds.