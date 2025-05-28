The Partiwall® is a lightweight separating wall systems offers excellent acoustic performance, ease of construction, cost effectiveness and design flexibility, making it the system of choice on many multi residential projects around Australia.

Offer excellent acoustic performance and design flexibility

Continuous innovation of the Partiwall® plasterboard wall systems kept in step with changing market requirements and regulations.

Cost effective and quick to install

No additional or wet trades required with these acoustic walls

Standard lining and framing details

Easy incorporation of services

These fire rated walls have a fire rating of up to 1.5 hours



The choice for many multi-residential townhouse projects

The Partiwall® Separating Wall System can easily include service penetrations within the partition including:

Switches

Power Points

Light Fittings

Pipes



The Partiwall® system is a twin wall system, which incorporates 25mm fire resistant Shaftliner™ plasterboard panels within the wall cavity.