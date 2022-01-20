Evenex PaperWall: Wallpaper with unrivalled realism
Last Updated on 20 Jan 2022
PaperWall is a printed and embossed wood fibre surface which replicates a timber veneer surface. It is prefinished with a polyurethane finish and can be hung directly like a wall paper. PaperWall is Group One fire rated. PaperWall is suitable perfect for use on walls and ceilings in all commercial and residential projects.
Overview
PaperWall is the newest addition to the Elton Group collection, a wood fibre based paper surface that replicates the patterning, grain and texture of timber and other materials with unrivalled realism.
The innovative surface is achieved through a combination of high definition printing and precision embossing, the alignment between natural grain and texture creating a surface almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Like a timber veneer, PaperWall is finished with a polyurethane polish.
PaperWall is sourced from well managed certified forest and is a rapidly renewable resource and FSC certified.
the perfect surface for spaces where real timber veneer is not possible or practical.