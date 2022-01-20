Evenex PaperWall: Wallpaper with unrivalled realism

PaperWall is the newest addition to the Elton Group collection, a wood fibre based paper surface that replicates the patterning, grain and texture of timber and other materials with unrivalled realism.

The innovative surface is achieved through a combination of high definition printing and precision embossing, the alignment between natural grain and texture creating a surface almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Like a timber veneer, PaperWall is finished with a polyurethane polish.

PaperWall is sourced from well managed certified forest and is a rapidly renewable resource and FSC certified.

Achieving a Group One fire rating, PaperWall is suitable perfect for use on walls and ceilings in all commercial and residential projects; the perfect surface for spaces where real timber veneer is not possible or practical.