Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Elton Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Elton Group Paperwall Black Caviar Sofitel
Elton Group Paperwall Black Caviar Sofitel Divider
Elton Group Paperwall Black Caviar Sofitel Hallway
Elton Group Paperwall Concrete Eg Office
Elton Group Paperwall Corten Green House Interiors
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak Logo
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak Meeting Room
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak Wall Panel
Elton Group Paperwall Title Slide
Elton Group Paperwall Black Caviar Sofitel
Elton Group Paperwall Black Caviar Sofitel Divider
Elton Group Paperwall Black Caviar Sofitel Hallway
Elton Group Paperwall Concrete Eg Office
Elton Group Paperwall Corten Green House Interiors
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak Logo
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak Meeting Room
Elton Group Paperwall Shape SA Clear Oak Wall Panel
Elton Group Paperwall Title Slide

Evenex PaperWall: Wallpaper with unrivalled realism

Last Updated on 20 Jan 2022

PaperWall is a printed and embossed wood fibre surface which replicates a timber veneer surface. It is prefinished with a polyurethane finish and can be hung directly like a wall paper. PaperWall is Group One fire rated. PaperWall is suitable perfect for use on walls and ceilings in all commercial and residential projects.

Overview
Description

PaperWall is the newest addition to the Elton Group collection, a wood fibre based paper surface that replicates the patterning, grain and texture of timber and other materials with unrivalled realism.

The innovative surface is achieved through a combination of high definition printing and precision embossing, the alignment between natural grain and texture creating a surface almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Like a timber veneer, PaperWall is finished with a polyurethane polish.

PaperWall is sourced from well managed certified forest and is a rapidly renewable resource and FSC certified.

Achieving a Group One fire rating, PaperWall is suitable perfect for use on walls and ceilings in all commercial and residential projects; the perfect surface for spaces where real timber veneer is not possible or practical.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Elton Group Evenex Fire Test Report Assessment

307.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Evenex PaperWall Care Maintenance

246.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Evenex PaperWall General Info

1.73 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Evenex PaperWall Installation Manual

425.51 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSpringvale, VIC

Elton Group Head Office 1 – 5 Brough Street

1300 133 481
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap