OWA Mineral Fibre Ceiling Tiles
Last Updated on 30 May 2023
OWA stands for innovative and sustainable ceiling systems for almost every industry including education, commercial, sports & leisure, retail, hospitality and healthcare. With mineral ceiling systems based on premium Odenwald mineral wool, OWA is focused on delivering high-quality, high-performance products that last.
Overview
With mineral ceiling systems based on premium Odenwald mineral wool, OWA is focused on delivering high-quality, high-performance products that last. Achieving GreenTag GreenRate Level A, our mineral ceilings potentially contribute to Green Star points including acoustic comfort, lighting comfort, sustainable products, life cycle impacts and more.
Downloads
Contact
