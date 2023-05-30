Logo
OWA Mineral Fibre Ceiling Tiles

OWA stands for innovative and sustainable ceiling systems for almost every industry including education, commercial, sports & leisure, retail, hospitality and healthcare. With mineral ceiling systems based on premium Odenwald mineral wool, OWA is focused on delivering high-quality, high-performance products that last.

Description

OWA stands for innovative and sustainable ceiling systems for almost every industry including education, commercial, sports & leisure, retail, hospitality and healthcare.

With mineral ceiling systems based on premium Odenwald mineral wool, OWA is focused on delivering high-quality, high-performance products that last. Achieving GreenTag GreenRate Level A, our mineral ceilings potentially contribute to Green Star points including acoustic comfort, lighting comfort, sustainable products, life cycle impacts and more.

OWA Acoustic Data Sheet

190.37 KB

Download
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
