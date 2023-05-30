OWA Mineral Fibre Ceiling Tiles

OWA stands for innovative and sustainable ceiling systems for almost every industry including education, commercial, sports & leisure, retail, hospitality and healthcare.

With mineral ceiling systems based on premium Odenwald mineral wool, OWA is focused on delivering high-quality, high-performance products that last. Achieving GreenTag GreenRate Level A, our mineral ceilings potentially contribute to Green Star points including acoustic comfort, lighting comfort, sustainable products, life cycle impacts and more.