Himmel OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles
Himmel OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles Arc
Himmel OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles Checkered
Himmel OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles Checkered Pattern
Himmel OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles Curve
Himmel OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles mesh
Himmel OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles Wooden
OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles

Last Updated on 09 Jun 2015

Robust and long-lasting, the OWA Metal Ceiling Tile range is becoming an increasingly popular option for a wide variety of commercial fitouts and office refurbishments. Easy-to-maintain, and compatible with chilled beam system installations; OWA’s metal ceiling tile range provides many benefits and offers premium ceiling solutions to assist any project.

Overview
Description

Robust and long-lasting, the OWA Metal Ceiling Tile range is becoming an increasingly popular option for a wide variety of commercial fitouts and office refurbishments.

Easy-to-maintain, and compatible with chilled beam system installations; OWA’s metal ceiling tile range provides many benefits and offers premium ceiling solutions to assist any project.

OWA Metal Ceilings offer both standard and custom solutions, expertly put together to turn your ultimate design vision into a reality:

  • Perforated metal
  • Wide range of powder coating colours
  • Tube, cell and mesh designs
  • Standard 1200x400 and 600x600 sizes
  • Custom designs

To enhance the acoustic performance of any space, these metal ceiling tiles can be fitted with a fleece backing, effectively maximising sound absorption.

Available in an array of powder coatings and finishes, the OWA Metal Ceiling Tile range is versatile, enduring and designed to perform.

Distributed by Himmel Interior Systems; experts in providing the ultimate ceiling solutions to suit a broad range of industries and applications.

Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
