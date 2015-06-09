OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles
Robust and long-lasting, the OWA Metal Ceiling Tile range is becoming an increasingly popular option for a wide variety of commercial fitouts and office refurbishments. Easy-to-maintain, and compatible with chilled beam system installations; OWA’s metal ceiling tile range provides many benefits and offers premium ceiling solutions to assist any project.
Overview
OWA Metal Ceilings offer both standard and custom solutions, expertly put together to turn your ultimate design vision into a reality:
- Perforated metal
- Wide range of powder coating colours
- Tube, cell and mesh designs
- Standard 1200x400 and 600x600 sizes
- Custom designs
To enhance the acoustic performance of any space, these metal ceiling tiles can be fitted with a fleece backing, effectively maximising sound absorption.
Available in an array of powder coatings and finishes, the OWA Metal Ceiling Tile range is versatile, enduring and designed to perform.
Distributed by Himmel Interior Systems; experts in providing the ultimate ceiling solutions to suit a broad range of industries and applications.
