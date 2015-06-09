OWA Metal Ceiling Tiles

Robust and long-lasting, the OWA Metal Ceiling Tile range is becoming an increasingly popular option for a wide variety of commercial fitouts and office refurbishments.

Easy-to-maintain, and compatible with chilled beam system installations; OWA’s metal ceiling tile range provides many benefits and offers premium ceiling solutions to assist any project.

OWA Metal Ceilings offer both standard and custom solutions, expertly put together to turn your ultimate design vision into a reality:

Perforated metal

Wide range of powder coating colours

Tube, cell and mesh designs

Standard 1200x400 and 600x600 sizes

Custom designs

To enhance the acoustic performance of any space, these metal ceiling tiles can be fitted with a fleece backing, effectively maximising sound absorption.

Available in an array of powder coatings and finishes, the OWA Metal Ceiling Tile range is versatile, enduring and designed to perform.

Distributed by Himmel Interior Systems; experts in providing the ultimate ceiling solutions to suit a broad range of industries and applications.