Himmel OWA Sinfonia Humancare
OWA Sinfonia Humancare

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Specifically design for healthcare applications, OWA Humancare is part of OWA’s mineral Fibre Ceiling Tile range by Himmel Interior Systems. With superior acoustic properties to suit any interior space, the Humancare tiles actively combat noroviruses and MRSA pathogens, all while presenting a modern face pattern. Making it a highly specialised and artistic ceiling product for healthcare applications.

Overview
Description

Specifically design for healthcare applications, OWA Humancare is part of OWA’s mineral Fibre Ceiling Tile range by Himmel Interior Systems.

With superior acoustic properties to suit any interior space, the Humancare tiles actively combat noroviruses and MRSA pathogens, all while presenting a modern face pattern. Making it a highly specialised and artistic ceiling product for healthcare applications.

Product Properties:

  • RH95
  • Light Reflectance 87
  • Kills Fungi, spores and bacteria
  • 100% recyclable
  • Global Greentag level A Certified

Resources
Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
