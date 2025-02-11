OWA Sinfonia Humancare
Specifically design for healthcare applications, OWA Humancare is part of OWA’s mineral Fibre Ceiling Tile range by Himmel Interior Systems. With superior acoustic properties to suit any interior space, the Humancare tiles actively combat noroviruses and MRSA pathogens, all while presenting a modern face pattern. Making it a highly specialised and artistic ceiling product for healthcare applications.
Overview
Product Properties:
- RH95
- Light Reflectance 87
- Kills Fungi, spores and bacteria
- 100% recyclable
- Global Greentag level A Certified
