Outdoor & indoor specialty venetian blinds

Horiso Specialty Venetian Blinds (SVBs) offer the most durable and advanced components manufactured and sourced from the highest quality materials.

Our systems can be installed internally and externally and are engineered to endure extreme weather conditions. Slat materials, including various timber and aluminium colour choices, complement and integrate with other interior design finishes.

Horiso SVBs are an energy efficient, environmentally friendly shading option. They control, maintain and optimise interior conditions. Full automation and sun-tracking capabilities are available via a large range of control options. They also comply with BASIX

Horiso Specialty Venetian Blinds: