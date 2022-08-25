Outdoor & indoor specialty venetian blinds
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022
Horiso Specialty Venetian Blinds (SVBs) offer the most durable and advanced components manufactured and sourced from the highest quality materials. Our systems can be installed internally and externally and are engineered to endure extreme weather conditions. Slat materials, including various timber and aluminium colour choices, complement and integrate with other interior design finishes.
Overview
Horiso Specialty Venetian Blinds (SVBs) offer the most durable and advanced components manufactured and sourced from the highest quality materials.
Our systems can be installed internally and externally and are engineered to endure extreme weather conditions. Slat materials, including various timber and aluminium colour choices, complement and integrate with other interior design finishes.
Horiso SVBs are an energy efficient, environmentally friendly shading option. They control, maintain and optimise interior conditions. Full automation and sun-tracking capabilities are available via a large range of control options. They also comply with BASIX
Horiso Specialty Venetian Blinds:
- Reduce thermal heat gain by up to 93%
- Reduce solar glare
- Optimise shading and light at varying sun angles
- Can accommodate large façade openings with widths of up to 6 metres and drops of up to 9 metres
- Are manufactured locally
- Offer local servicing
- Contribute to achieving a high environmental green building rating
- Offer various control options (manual, motorised and automated control)
- Offer 5 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty
- Use European ladder braids, lifting tapes, and aluminium coil
- Available in multiple Aluminium slat colours and finishes
- Available in various timber species and colour finishes
- Hypo-allergenic and environmentally friendly timber slats with zero volatile emissions
- Timber slats sourced from sustainably managed forests
- Wind sensor integration on motorised blinds for high wind and extreme weather protection
- Single systems or a bank of systems can operate separately, providing maximum zonal comfort levels
- No additional plastic components necessary to stabilise the slats
- 316 Marine grade stainless steel
- High UV resistant (RUV3) PE (polyester) coil coating finish
- Optional Perforated finish and other custom finishes available on request