Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bildspec Logo
Bildspec
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bildspec Operable Walls Commercial Reception Waiting Room Interior
Bildspec Operable Walls School Hall
Bildspec Operable Walls with Graphics
Bildspec Operable Walls with Graphics Commercial Office Breakout Space
Bildspec Operable Walls Commercial Reception Waiting Room Interior
Bildspec Operable Walls School Hall
Bildspec Operable Walls with Graphics
Bildspec Operable Walls with Graphics Commercial Office Breakout Space

Operable Walls: Series 100

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2020

The Series 100 builds draws on our over 50 years’ experience in the folding door industry. Almost unlimited variations in track and panel configuration and finish options, together with our manufacturing flexibility, allow you to have right system for higher acoustic rating environments – such as office boardrooms, school classrooms, training rooms and conference facilities.

Overview
Description

Series 100 was designed for applications that require a higher acoustic rating. They allow the flexibility to customise the space in a room as well as providing a panel thickness of 100mm and sound ratings of up to Rw 50.

Common applications:

  • Boardrooms and meeting rooms
  • Reception centres
  • Schools, universities, and colleges
  • Hotels, restaurants and cafes
  • Convention centres

These panels can come with a variety of surfaces including, but not limited to:

  • Vinyl laminates
  • Wood veneers
  • Plastic laminates
  • Painted finishes
  • Textile wallcoverings
  • Pinboards
  • Chalkboards
  • Magnetic white boards

Accessories and options include inset pass doors, full height pass doors, windows, pinboards, chalkboards with recessed chalk pockets, magnetic white marker boards etc.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Operable Walls Konnect Series 100

1.80 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Operable Walls Series 100 Brochure

2.49 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRegents Park, NSW

Sydney Office V5, 391 Park Rd,

1300 967 672
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap