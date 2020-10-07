Operable Walls: Series 100

Series 100 was designed for applications that require a higher acoustic rating. They allow the flexibility to customise the space in a room as well as providing a panel thickness of 100mm and sound ratings of up to Rw 50.

Common applications:

Boardrooms and meeting rooms

Reception centres

Schools, universities, and colleges

Hotels, restaurants and cafes

Convention centres



These panels can come with a variety of surfaces including, but not limited to:

Vinyl laminates

Wood veneers

Plastic laminates

Painted finishes

Textile wallcoverings

Pinboards

Chalkboards

Magnetic white boards



Accessories and options include inset pass doors, full height pass doors, windows, pinboards, chalkboards with recessed chalk pockets, magnetic white marker boards etc.