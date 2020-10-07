Operable Walls: Series 100
The Series 100 builds draws on our over 50 years’ experience in the folding door industry. Almost unlimited variations in track and panel configuration and finish options, together with our manufacturing flexibility, allow you to have right system for higher acoustic rating environments – such as office boardrooms, school classrooms, training rooms and conference facilities.
Overview
Series 100 was designed for applications that require a higher acoustic rating. They allow the flexibility to customise the space in a room as well as providing a panel thickness of 100mm and sound ratings of up to Rw 50.
Common applications:
- Boardrooms and meeting rooms
- Reception centres
- Schools, universities, and colleges
- Hotels, restaurants and cafes
- Convention centres
These panels can come with a variety of surfaces including, but not limited to:
- Vinyl laminates
- Wood veneers
- Plastic laminates
- Painted finishes
- Textile wallcoverings
- Pinboards
- Chalkboards
- Magnetic white boards
Accessories and options include inset pass doors, full height pass doors, windows, pinboards, chalkboards with recessed chalk pockets, magnetic white marker boards etc.