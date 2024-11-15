Logo
Series 100 operable walls and glazed acoustic sliders
Bildspec operable wall and glazed acoustic sliders maximise use of multipurpose community centre

Builder Searle Bros selected Bildspec to supply both Series 100 operable walls and glazed acoustic sliders at the new ce...

Series 100 double glazed operable acoustic walls
Operable walls ensure acoustic separation at luxury Port Melbourne apartment gymnasium

Bildspec was engaged to supply and install bespoke double glazed acoustic moving walls intended to provide an acoustic s...

Series 100 Rw52-rated operable walls
Bildspec operable walls help community club turn large function area into multi-use spaces

Bildspec operable walls were chosen by FDC Constructions to fulfil the design brief set out by Bergstrom Architects for ...

Acoustic office partition
Konnect double glazed operable wall delivers flexibility and privacy at Gallagher's Parramatta office

PMG Group selected Bildspec as their supplier of choice to deliver an Rw48-rated acoustic office partition to enable Gal...

This_is_Flow_Konnect_operable_wall
Bildspec operable walls provide a creative solution for Sydney media agency's meeting spaces

Konnect is a moveable and acoustic glass office partition that combines the elegance of glass with the reliability of a ...

Acoustically controlled learning spaces created with Bildspec operable walls at Lilli Pilli Primary
Acoustically controlled learning spaces created with Bildspec operable walls at Lilli Pilli Primary

Bildspec Operable Walls have installed a Series 100 Rw45 centre stacking operable wall with bottom mechanical retracting...

Acoustic operable wall creates flexible spaces with speech privacy at Rural Fire Service Glendenning office
Acoustic operable wall creates flexible spaces with speech privacy at Rural Fire Service Glendenning office

Konnect movable, acoustic glass office partitions combine the elegance of glass with the reliability of a Bildspec opera...

Bildspec acoustic moving walls create dynamic learning spaces at Sydney school
Bildspec acoustic moving walls create dynamic learning spaces at Sydney school

Bildspec acoustic moving walls are often used to assist in the creation of innovative, high-quality learning environment...

Acoustically controlled meeting areas created from large meeting space with operable walls
Acoustically controlled meeting areas created from large meeting space with operable walls

Wool + Hay Architects required an innovative solution to be able to divide IC's large format meeting space into two, aco...

