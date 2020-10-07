When it is time to unwind and enjoy social and entertainment activities, it is important that the environment around you is acoustically controlled. Operable walls can provide different options at different times for the same venue, through effective space separation and controlling reverberation levels.

Bildspec Operable Walls:

Are adaptable to allow the space to accommodate small or large groups

Provide the opportunity to create multiple function rooms at a single venue

Are designed to reduce sound transmission at various frequencies to create an area that meets the end user’s needs

Can enhance the aesthetic of the space through careful selection of attractive finishes

Are very robust and stand the test of time in high usage areas.

Features and benefits:

Various face finishes used on the surface of each operable wall can improve the reverberation acoustic quality of the space through sound absorption

Accommodate larger format operable walls, walls meeting at 90 degrees, or walls stacking a long distance away from where they need to be setup

Many of our walls satisfy strict building code requirements for egress and disability codes, as deemed necessary by the building certifier.

Bildspec have transformed many leisure and community spaces to give these venues the option to maximise their functionality, appeal and therefore their profitability.