Bildspec Operable Walls: Education based venues

Children spend a lot of time in classrooms and it’s estimated that the majority of this time is spent trying to comprehend their teachers’ and classmates’ speech. Environments where it is difficult to hear can lead to students becoming disconnected and struggling to focus. This in turn can impact their cognitive development, reduce learning out comes and cause behavioural issues.

The learning spaces:

Bildspec Operable Walls are adaptable to accommodate small or large groups.

They have the ability to divide class room learning spaces at will.

These walls can also contain large format windows allowing maximum light transfer, creating an open, airy feeling in class rooms, which in turn provides an enhanced learning experience.



Features and benefits: