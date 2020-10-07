Bildspec Operable Walls: Education based venues
Last Updated on 07 Oct 2020
Overview
Children spend a lot of time in classrooms and it’s estimated that the majority of this time is spent trying to comprehend their teachers’ and classmates’ speech. Environments where it is difficult to hear can lead to students becoming disconnected and struggling to focus. This in turn can impact their cognitive development, reduce learning out comes and cause behavioural issues.
The learning spaces:
- Bildspec Operable Walls are adaptable to accommodate small or large groups.
- They have the ability to divide class room learning spaces at will.
- These walls can also contain large format windows allowing maximum light transfer, creating an open, airy feeling in class rooms, which in turn provides an enhanced learning experience.
Features and benefits:
- The high acoustic ratings achieved by Bildspec Operable Walls facilitate flexible learning spaces where children can learn in a quiet yet robust physical learning environment.
- These walls reduce external noise from passing into each class room.
- Different combinations of top/bottom seals and board constructions are crucial in the wall’s ability to overcome sound transmission issues.
- Various face finishes used on the surface of each operable wall can improve the NRC (Noise Reduction Coefficient)/reverberation acoustic quality of the space through sound absorption.