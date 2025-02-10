CSR Gyprock®, Australia’s leading plasterboard manufacturer, introduces the Opera™ cornice, a sophisticated addition to its decorative cornice range. This 90mm profile seamlessly combines classical curves with clean, modern lines, delivering an architectural accent suited to both Luxe and Contemporary interior styles.

Designed with versatility and functionality in mind, the Opera cornice elevates the visual impact of any space, complementing everything from contemporary designs to period and Art Deco-inspired interiors.

Cornices as a Design Element

Cornices are increasingly being recognised for their potential to enrich spatial design. The Opera cornice provides flexibility to tailor aesthetics – whether achieving a seamless flow by matching cornices with walls or creating bold contrasts with accent colours.

“When thoughtfully paired with other design features such as architraves, skirting boards, and lighting, cornices can transform a space, adding both polish and character,” explains Renae McGinty, Marketing Director, CSR Gyprock.

Support for Specification and Design

To streamline the design process, Gyprock’s My Visualiser tool enables architects and designers to experiment with cornice designs in real-time. This innovative tool showcases the Opera cornice in various room settings, allowing users to customise elements such as wall colours, ceiling heights, and lighting effects for a tailored visualisation.

A Trusted Solution for Professionals

Part of Gyprock’s Inspiration range, the Opera cornice is one of eight profiles designed to align with Australian interior trends. Manufactured locally, Gyprock cornices are proudly Australian Made and backed by a 25-Year Warranty, ensuring durability and quality for all residential and commercial projects.