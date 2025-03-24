Logo
Decor Systems OpenGrid Schiavello Showroom NSW
Decor Systems OpenGrid Schiavello Showroom NSW - 2
Decor Systems OpenGrid Schiavello Showroom NSW
Decor Systems OpenGrid Schiavello Showroom NSW - 2

OpenGrid: Distinctive metal ceiling

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

OpenGrid is a sleek metal ceiling solution seamlessly marrying form and function. Designed for both new constructions and refurbishments, OpenGrid adds a modern touch to any space. With easy installation and versatile sizes, it's a practical choice for diverse projects, including office fit-outs.

  • Product checkEffortless Installation, Stunning Transformation
  • Product checkIdeal for Refurbishments
  • Product checkEmbrace Modern Aesthetics
  • Product checkSeamless Monolithic Visual
Overview
Description

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Open Grid Product Brochure

2.19 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
OpenGrid Installation Guide

1.12 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
OpenGrid Spec Form

50.66 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

