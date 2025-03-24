OpenGrid: Distinctive metal ceiling
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025
OpenGrid is a sleek metal ceiling solution seamlessly marrying form and function. Designed for both new constructions and refurbishments, OpenGrid adds a modern touch to any space. With easy installation and versatile sizes, it's a practical choice for diverse projects, including office fit-outs.
- Effortless Installation, Stunning Transformation
- Ideal for Refurbishments
- Embrace Modern Aesthetics
- Seamless Monolithic Visual
Overview
