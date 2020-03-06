Opal suite: Commercial framing and partitioning

The Opal suite has been produced in response to market demand for a more contemporary framing system which meets today's design requirements. By being skilfully engineered this system offers more strength where required whilst ensuring installers are still competitive at the contract stage. The 64mm, 76mm and 92mm framing cleverly utilise the current McArthur 101.6mm centre pocket framing bead to eliminate the need for additional adaptors and wedges for installation of doors.