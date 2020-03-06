Logo
Alspec Opal Suite Interior Commercial Meeting Room Pod Glass
Opal suite: Commercial framing and partitioning

The Opal suite has been produced in response to market demand for a more contemporary framing system which meets today's design requirements. By being skilfully engineered this system offers more strength where required whilst ensuring installers are still competitive at the contract stage

The Opal suite has been produced in response to market demand for a more contemporary framing system which meets today's design requirements. By being skilfully engineered this system offers more strength where required whilst ensuring installers are still competitive at the contract stage. The 64mm, 76mm and 92mm framing cleverly utilise the current McArthur 101.6mm centre pocket framing bead to eliminate the need for additional adaptors and wedges for installation of doors.

Opal SuiteOpal suite

Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
