Choose Opal for the perfect finish to a project

Professionals know the issues glancing light can cause, but with its smoother and pre-primed surface Siniat’s Opal plasterboard may be the answer to this problem.

Glancing refers to light being cast along the face of a surface showing any minute undulation. As a result of this light being cast, a shadow is produced on the other side of the undulation. This draws attention to surface texture variations, such as plasterboard joints and patches, which under more diffused light would not be visible.

Siniat’s Opal is a high-performance board suitable for walls and ceilings in high-end residential projects. It is a 10mm thick board that comes in widths of 1350mm and 1200mm. It’s pre-primed surface liner paper helps to create near invisible joints, reducing the likelihood of those glancing light issues. This makes Opal the perfect choice for bright, open living areas such as dining rooms or alfresco areas.

Opal’s high-density gypsum core delivers enhanced sound insulation for superior acoustic comfort that creates a peaceful indoor environment. The denser core further improves its impact resistance; Opal is up to six times less prone to impact damage compared to standard 10mm plasterboard. This adds durability to high-traffic areas such as stairs, corridors and rumpus and children’s playrooms.

All of these features translate into a luxurious feel and improved durability to make that new-home feeling last longer. Plus, Opal spans up to 600mm centers on ceilings, providing more flexibility and options for your design.

This high-performance board has the added benefit of being certified carbon neutral by Climate Active. It is also certified by Global GreenTag to GreenRate Level A.

With its superior performance and advanced features, discerning homeowners will love the difference Siniat’s Opal plasterboard can make to their indoor environment.