NewTechWood Advanced Capped composite external wall cladding panels have a strong and durable polymer shield that fully caps the core. NewTechWood Shadowline cladding boards are a fully finished product that will give a high-end timber look to the house exterior with no periodic maintenance.

Using NewTechWood Advanced Capped composite wall cladding, you will bring style, aesthetics, and protection to the external walls of your project. With its strong and durable polymer shield that fully caps the inner core, NewTechWood Shadowline wall cladding is ideal in providing insulation and weather protection from harsh Australian weather.

NewTechWood wall cladding is a fully finished product, and it does not require moisture barrier treatment. The shield is made of special engineering-grade polymer and additives with a water absorption rate as low as 0.1%. Our hidden fixing system holds the boards in place and raises them up from the wall joist system, providing proper air circulation between the cladding joints.

With a full range of finishing trims available to complement the project, the finished product will give a high-end timber look with no periodic maintenance.

Our wall cladding panel systems are delivered Australia-wide for builders, architects, designers, and homeowners who want a durable solution that looks great and is easy to install.