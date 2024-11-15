Logo
News
Composite decking
Choosing the perfect composite decking to create stunning outdoor spaces

Composite decking is a combination of recycled wood fibres, plastics and binding agents to create a timber lookalike pro...

Urban-Direct Wholesale TechWood Margaret River Villas Hero
NewTechWood decking delivers architectural fit and performance to Margaret River villas

The Kissells considered the cantilevered decks over the water critical to each villa’s ambience, creating a unique point...

NewTechWood’s composite cladding delivers natural timber aesthetic to Clarendon Homes
NewTechWood’s composite cladding delivers natural timber aesthetic to Clarendon Homes

The timber-look composite cladding, NewTechWood’s UH61 Castellation, was chosen for its batten-like (castellation) profi...

Composite blackbutt replaces timber in Geelong Botanic Gardens lookout deck upgrade
Composite blackbutt replaces timber in Geelong Botanic Gardens lookout deck upgrade

NewTechWood composite decking was chosen for the lookout deck area at the entrance of the Geelong Botanical Gardens in E...

NewTechWood decking and cladding impress at award-winning hemp home in Margaret River, WA
NewTechWood decking and cladding impress at award-winning hemp home in Margaret River, WA

This magnificent home’s impressive sustainability features include the use of hemp and NewTechWood Coastal decking and N...

Urban Direct Wholesale 2023 HIA Truecore Steel Perth Home Of The Year
2023 HIA Truecore® Steel Perth Home of the Year

Premier One Constructions recently took out the 2023 HIA TRUECORE® Steel Perth Home of the Year for their magnificent, t...

Urban Direct Wholesale Meeting Rigid Constraints
Meeting rigid constraints: How Bayview house overcame bushfire and ecology challenges

Bayview House, completed in 2022, is an architecturally designed 270 sqm home on a 4000 sqm block. Located in native bu...

Urban Direct Wholesale A Delightful Seaside Home Revitalised In Style
A delightful seaside home revitalised in style

Some projects stand out for being clever, different, or just special in some way. NewTechWood recommended installers, So...

Commercial Grade Decking Enhancing Durability And Aesthetics In A Broome Resort
Commercial grade decking enhancing durability and aesthetics in a Broome Resort

Building or renovating a deck in a commercial setting is no small feat, as it demands careful consideration of many fact...

Contact
Display AddressCockburn, WA

+61 8 9494 1051

+61 8 9494 1051
